Tim A. Luckey
Horton
Tim A. Luckey, 58, of Horton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Memorial services were Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
Tim is survived by his wife, Melanie Luckey; one grandson; daughter: Teresa Luckey; brother, James Edward Luckey; and a brother-in-law, Edgar Sanchez Duran.
Jodie Lynn Parker
Crossville
Jodie Lynn Parker, 44, of Crossville, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service was Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Bro. Daniel Oliver officiated the service.
She is survived by her children, Abby Darnell (Zack), Raigan Willkie, Brady Willkie (Hannah Peek) and Ruby Gurtler; parents, Johnny and Norma Parker; brothers, Paul Parker (Beverly) and Tim Parker (Jan); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her companion, Jacky Clayton.
William “Bill”
Higgins
Gardendale
William “Bill” Higgins, 76, of Gardendale, died Aug. 7, 2022, at UAB Medical Center.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Pope officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Higgins; and brother, Thomas Higgins (Rita).
Ronie “Ron”
Simmons
Albertville
Ronie “Ron” Simmons, 70, of Albertville, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Free Life Worship Center in Boaz with Pastor Jeff Stanford officiating. Burial will follow in Martling Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Tucker Simmons; son, Shane Simmons (Angie); sister, Linda Holsonback Tolbert; sisters-in-law, Jimmie Norton, Kathy Williams, Patsy Kepler (Lee) and Donna Ennis (Rickey); brother, Tony R. Simmons (Sandra); brother-in-law, James J. Tucker (Phyllis); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
