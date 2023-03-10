The Marshall County Jail underwent a major $10 million renovation over the past year and a half to add much-needed upgrades and repair extensive plumbing and electrical issues. Now, Sheriff Phil Sims is hoping to address the problem of overcrowding by adding a 250-bed expansion to the existing jail in the adjacent lot.
On Wednesday, Sims said the jail was overcapacity by nearly 100 inmates, and the female block designed for 16 inmates was currently holding 56. He asked the commission to “get the ball rolling” on the design phase of the expansion to get a better understanding of the jail’s needs and what the county can afford.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson expressed concern about the cost of the project, saying he doubted the county could afford to add even a 100-bed expansion.
Billy Morace with CMH Architecture estimated the site preparation and demolition would cost $2.5 million, with the new structures totaling anywhere from $20 million to $30 million. Sims said that once the initial designs are drawn, the project could be scaled down to reduce costs.
“We may can only do 150 beds by our budget. I don’t know… I’m not asking for $25 million dollars today or more to build a jail,” he said. “I’m asking for an architectural design to be done to get the ball rolling."
Sims said he expects issues with overcrowding to get worse and that by waiting, the cost of the project may only get more expensive.
The commission ultimately approved Sim's requests for drawing up architectural designs, a process that could take up to 10 to 12 months to complete, Sims said.
