STEVENSON, Alabama - First Southern State Bank today announced the 2023 Young Leader Scholarship winners for Marshall County.
Brylee Hill plans to attend Auburn University to pursue a degree in Education / General Science. Hill is a graduate of Guntersville High School.
Cathryn Lynn plans to attend Snead State Community College and transfer to Wallace State Community College to enroll in the Physical Therapy Assistant program. Ms. Lynn is a graduate of Marshall Christian Academy.
Ken Jones plans to attend Auburn University to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Jones is a graduate of Albertville High School.
“For over 20 years, First Southern State Bank has offered leadership scholarships to members of the Senior Class of the High Schools in the communities in which we serve,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “Our 2023 Young Leaders are all exceptional students and have endless potential! We wish them every success as they go forward to follow their dreams.”
About First Southern State Bank
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties of Alabama.
To learn more about First Southern State Bank, visit www.fssbank.com.
