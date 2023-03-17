The varsity head coaches in DeKalb County announced the 2022-23 All-DeKalb County Basketball Team on Thursday.
Coaches voted Luke Smith of Class 3A state champion Plainview the boys most valuable player. Joining Smith on the All-County Team are:
Colton Wills, Collinsville
Connor Johnson, Geraldine
Dylan Haymon, Plainview
Eli Butts, Fyffe
Hunter Robinson, Valley Head
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine
Jonah Williams, Plainview
Josh Scott, Sylvania
Kaejuan Hatley, Crossville
Landon White, Plainview
Levi Brown, Plainview
Logan Wilks, Sylvania
Lucas Bryant, Geraldine
Redick Smith, Geraldine
Honorable mention
Cooper Cox, Fyffe
Eli Carter, Fyffe
Gavin Lang, Collinsville
Griffin Weldon, Ider
Kolby Dupree, Valley Head
Coaches chose Makinley Traylor of Ider as the girls most valuable player. Joining her on the All-County Team are:
Ambriel Stopyak, Sylvania
Anna Murdock, Sylvania
Bella Lewis, Valley Head
Cambree Chapman, Ider
Emma Twilley, Fyffe
Gracie Rowell, Plainview
Kaleigh Butler, Geraldine
Kami Sanders, Plainview
Kennzie Smith, Ider
Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview
Leianna Currie, Sylvania
Sara Smith, Geraldine
Sawyer Hulgan, Plainview
Tyla Tatum, Collinsville
Honorable mention
Ella Matthews, Crossville
Emily Stephens, Fyffe
Rylee Tillery, Collinsville
Sophia Blair, Valley Head
Yazmin DelaCruz, Crossville
Sand Mountain Super Six
The boys and girls coaches in DeKalb and Jackson counties, whose schools are on Sand Mountain, revealed their 2022-23 Sand Mountain Super Six teams Thursday.
The Super Six boys are:
Dylan Haymon, Plainview
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine
Jonah Williams, Plainview
Josh Scott, Sylvania
Landon White, Plainview
Luke Smith, Plainview
The Super Six girls are:
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah
Kami Sanders, Plainview
Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview
Leianna Currie, Sylvania
Makinley Traylor, Ider
Sawyer Hulgan, Plainview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.