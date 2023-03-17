All-County and Super Six

Geraldine junior Jaxon Colvin was selected to the All-DeKalb County Basketball Team and to the Sand Mountain Super Six for the 2022-23 season.

 File | Shannon J. Allen | The Reporter

The varsity head coaches in DeKalb County announced the 2022-23 All-DeKalb County Basketball Team on Thursday.

Coaches voted Luke Smith of Class 3A state champion Plainview the boys most valuable player. Joining Smith on the All-County Team are:

Colton Wills, Collinsville

Connor Johnson, Geraldine

Dylan Haymon, Plainview

Eli Butts, Fyffe

Hunter Robinson, Valley Head

Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine

Jonah Williams, Plainview

Josh Scott, Sylvania

Kaejuan Hatley, Crossville

Landon White, Plainview

Levi Brown, Plainview

Logan Wilks, Sylvania

Lucas Bryant, Geraldine

Redick Smith, Geraldine

Honorable mention

Cooper Cox, Fyffe

Eli Carter, Fyffe

Gavin Lang, Collinsville

Griffin Weldon, Ider

Kolby Dupree, Valley Head

Coaches chose Makinley Traylor of Ider as the girls most valuable player. Joining her on the All-County Team are:

Ambriel Stopyak, Sylvania

Anna Murdock, Sylvania

Bella Lewis, Valley Head

Cambree Chapman, Ider

Emma Twilley, Fyffe

Gracie Rowell, Plainview

Kaleigh Butler, Geraldine

Kami Sanders, Plainview

Kennzie Smith, Ider

Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview

Leianna Currie, Sylvania

Sara Smith, Geraldine

Sawyer Hulgan, Plainview

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville

Honorable mention

Ella Matthews, Crossville

Emily Stephens, Fyffe

Rylee Tillery, Collinsville

Sophia Blair, Valley Head

Yazmin DelaCruz, Crossville

Sand Mountain Super Six

The boys and girls coaches in DeKalb and Jackson counties, whose schools are on Sand Mountain, revealed their 2022-23 Sand Mountain Super Six teams Thursday.

The Super Six boys are:

Dylan Haymon, Plainview

Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine

Jonah Williams, Plainview

Josh Scott, Sylvania

Landon White, Plainview

Luke Smith, Plainview

The Super Six girls are:

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah

Kami Sanders, Plainview

Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview

Leianna Currie, Sylvania

Makinley Traylor, Ider

Sawyer Hulgan, Plainview

 

 

