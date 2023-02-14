Sardis High School is searching for a new head football coach, as the Etowah County Board of Education accepted Chris Stephenson’s resignation during its Monday afternoon meeting at Whitesboro Elementary School.
Stephenson, who grew up in Vestavia Hills where he played football and was later an assistant coach, had been a head coach in Florida since 2016 before taking over the Sardis program in June 2022.
He succeeded Sardis graduate Gene Hill, who stepped down after 11 seasons.
The Lions posted a 4-6 record in Stephenson’s only season at the helm. Owning a 3-2 record after a 12-7 road win at Brewer, the Lions lost four straight games — all in Class 5A, Region 7 play. The losing streak eliminated them from state playoff contention.
Sardis ended the season with a 16-14 victory over Hokes Bluff, which ended a four-game losing streak in the rivalry.
“Coach Stephenson resigned his coaching position, and we’re in the process of looking for the next head football coach at Sardis High School,” SHS Principal Josh Wallace said Tuesday morning.
“The board approved his resignation last night, so the process started first thing this morning. We’re looking at moving as quickly and diligently as we possibly can.
“I’d love to get a new coach in place as soon as possible so he could begin working with our kids.”
