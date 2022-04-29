A Geraldine man was sentenced to serve 23 life sentences on child sex crimes and drug offenses.
DeKalb County Deputy District Attorney Summer Summerford said Rex Duard Tidmore, 64, of Geraldine, entered a guilty plea to 22 child sex crimes and four drug-related charges on March 7.
During a sentencing hearing on April 21, Summerford asked the court to sentence Tidmore to the maximum time allowed on each of the 26 offenses.
Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell sentenced Tidmore to:
• Life in prison on a charge of conspiracy to commit human trafficking.
• Life in prison without the possibility of parole on a charge of first-degree sodomy.
• Life in prison for each of 20 counts of possession of obscene material involving a minor.
• 20 years on one count of manufacturing a controlled substance.
• Life in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of trafficking in cannabis.
• Five years in prison on one count unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
• One year in prison on one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sentences will be served consecutively, which means event without the two life sentences without parole, Tidmore still faces more than 440 years in state prison.
DeKalb County District Attorney Mike O’Dell said the charges stemmed from 2017 when a confidential informant came to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and said they believed Tidmore was planning to buy or kidnap a young girl to keep locked in his home for sexual purposes.
During an investigation, officials discovered Tidmore had sexually abused a girl younger than 12 years old.
Police also found a large quantity of marijuana in the basement of Tidmore’s home and numerous obscene photos of a “minor child engaging in sexual conduct.”
