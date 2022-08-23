The Whole Backstage Community Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce auditions for “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” directed by April Russell, as a holiday fundraiser featuring WBS Junior theatre. Auditions will be Thursday and Friday, August 25, 26 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., in Reception Room No. 1, at the WBS Theatre, 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville.
This delightful holiday comedy is a spin on an age-old tale, adapted from the best-selling young-adult book, by Barbara Robinson. In this hilarious Christmas staple, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids, described as, “probably the most inventively awful kids in history.” So, it is not surprising when the pageant process produces mayhem and fun as the Herdman kids collide with the Christmas story.
“Featuring plenty of great roles for children and adults, combined with a few favorite Christmas Carols, ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ results in a heartwarming message for all ages, while mixing in a lot of laughs,” Director April Russell said. Memorable, funny, and outrageous, it is the story of a family of incorrigible children who discover the Christmas story for the first time and help everyone else rediscover its true meaning.
Audition materials with detailed information including character descriptions, and registration forms are available on the WBS website: www.wholebackstage.com. Performances are slated for December 1-4. For more information, contact WBS at 256-582-7469.
