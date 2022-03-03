Two Douglas High School students face charges of making a terroristic threat related to an incident Friday.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said 18-year-old Jeffrey Wilson was arrested at his Boaz home Friday. He is accused of making a terroristic threat via text messages to another student.
The school was placed on lockdown Friday while an investigation was underway. Once Wilson was arrested, the lockdown was lifted.
“During the investigation of the text messages, a second suspect was developed,” Guthrie said. “A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon on similar charges. He is in the custody of juvenile detention officials.”
Guthrie said both Wilson and the juvenile – who won’t be identified publicly due to his age – are both current students at Douglas High School.
Wilson was neither on campus at the time of his arrest nor at the time the threats were made, Guthrie said. Wilson’s bond is set at $100,000. He remains in the Marshall County Jail.
“The sheriff’s office and Douglas Police provided additional deputies and officers to the campus until the student could be located,” said Sheriff Phil Sims. “Once the student was located and interviewed, he was charged with making a terrorist threat toward the school and transported to the Marshall County Jail.”
Sheriff Sims said this was the second time a threat was made toward a county school this week.
“We had over 10 deputies, Douglas officers, investigators including myself on campus as school was opening up in Douglas,” Sims said. “We take these types of threats seriously and will not hesitate to act. This is the second time this week where a threat was made toward a county school. Our students need to know this is not a game and in conjunction with District Attorney’s Office and juvenile authorities, we will arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a credible threat to a school or its members.”
Earlier threat
A 16-year-old student was arrested for making a terroristic threat Wednesday at DAR High School in Grant.
Guthrie said in that case, school officials made the sheriff’s office aware of threats made verbally by a student.
Deputies were at the school overnight searching buses, buildings and grounds before students arrived.
Once they arrived, they were taken to a classroom and held until the lockdown was lifted.
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said news of the threat began circulating around social media Tuesday night, prompting more than half of the student body to stay home Wednesday.
“We had deputies on site early Wednesday, searching buildings, buses and the grounds, all starting at around 4 a.m.,” Guthrie said.
“Overnight, we were able to identify the person who made the threat and were able to determine social media reports of more than one person being involved in the threats was not true.”
Guthrie stressed the threat made was a verbal threat.
“We are not going to take threats of any kind lightly,” Guthrie said. “We won’t end up like Florida or Columbine.
“We will charge who is responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony.
According to Alabama Criminal Code, a Class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
