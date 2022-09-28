DOUGLAS, Ala. — To account for rising operational costs, Douglas Water Authority will slightly increase its water rates effective Oct. 1.
Despite some backlash, General Manager David Smith said the increase was necessary to combat the rising operational costs tied directly to inflation.
Smith said the authority had an outside, independent consulting group conduct a study on costs versus rates, plus look at current trends. After weeks of analysis, it was recommended the authority increase its water rates.
“Our Board of Directors is and has always been adamant — as a nonprofit organization — that we keep rates as low as we possibly can,” Smith said. “We owe it to our stakeholders — our customers — to keep rates as low as we can.
“But this rate increase was really necessary.”
Smith said the study showed that if the authority had not made the difficult decision to increase rates, returns were expected to diminish and, in turn, cause operational and financial upheaval.
“We have bonds and bank payments for various projects that are outstanding,” Smith said. “For many of those, a specific amount of capital is required to stay in reserves at all times. We were beginning to have to cut into those reserves.”
Current water rates are as follows:
3/4 Inch Meter
2,000 gallon minimum at $20.19 flat
Next 3,000 gallons = $5.58 per 1,000
Next 5,000 gallons = $4.89 per 1,000
Next 10,000 gallons = $4.22 per 1,000
Over 20,000 gallons= $2.55 per 1,000
1 Inch Meter
15,000 gallon minimum at $82.48 flat
Next 5,000 gallons = $4.22 per 1,000
Over 20,000 gallons = $2.55 per 1,000
2 Inch Meter
52,000 gallon minimum at $185.18 flat
Over 52,000 gallons = $2.55 per 1,000
The new rates that will take effect Oct. 1 were only slightly increased:
3/4 Inch Meter
2,000 gallon minimum at $22.12 flat (+$2.07)
Next 3,000 gallons = $5.75 per 1,000 (+$0.17)
Next 5,000 gallons = $5.04 per 1,000 (+$0.15)
Next 10,000 gallons = $4.35 per 1,000 (+$0.13)
Over 20,000 gallons= $2.63 per 1,000 (+$0.08)
1 Inch Meter
15,000 gallon minimum at $86.32 flat (+$3.84)
Next 5,000 gallons = $4.35 per 1,000 (+$0.13)
Over 20,000 gallons = $2.63 per 1,000 (+$0.08)
2 Inch Meter
52,000 gallon minimum at $192.23 flat (+$7.05)
Over 52,000 gallons = $2.63 per 1,000 (+$0.08)
Even after the increase goes into effect, Smith said Douglas Water Authority water rates were among the lowest in the region, with exception to Albertville’s Municipal Utilities Board.
Douglas Water Authority’s retail water system covers a 14-by-15 mile footprint, encompassing southern Marshall County, northeast Blount County and northwest Etowah County, with more than 6,000 customers, Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.