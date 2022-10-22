This article is an opinion.
It never fails…the first cold snap of the season and I start digging through my closet for a pair of house shoes or thick socks…and I always think about my daddy.
When I was growing up, I ran barefoot and carefree all summer long. My feet were calloused and tough because I traveled over concrete, gravel and freshly cut grass on a daily basis. I loved feeling the earth under my feet and wiggling my toes in good old garden dirt. The only time I wore shoes was when we went to church or to the Piggly Wiggly and as soon as we got back home, I kicked them off.
Momma went barefoot, too, most of the time. She once told me that she rarely even had a pair of shoes when she was young except in the winter time when Grandpa made a little money off the cotton crop and bought them all a pair of Buster Browns each. She always said that going barefoot made a person healthier. Many scientists now agree with my mother.
Daddy, on the other hand, didn’t share Momma’s beliefs. While sitting here writing this column, it occurred to me that not once in my entire life did I ever see my father’s feet! Never did I see his toes, not even a peek! In the summertime, he put on thin socks after his shower but during the other three seasons of the year, he added a pair of brown corduroy house shoes while inside. He kept sturdy, black loafers for daily wear when he was going outside and never owned a pair of sandals or flip flops to my knowledge.
I remember when we lived in Rabbittown, he used to get so mad at me and Momma for being barefooted if the temperature dropped below 70 degrees. He absolutely wouldn’t let me outside without shoes on once the weather started changing and even in the house, I had to put something on my feet unless I was in the bath.
After running barefoot all summer long, getting re-accustomed to wearing shoes in the fall was agony for me. I used to sneak down the hall to the living room, jump up on our French provincial sofa and then tuck my bare feet underneath me. Daddy would cut his eyes over at me without turning his head and say, “Go get on some socks.” I moaned and groaned all the way down the hall to my room, but knew better than to disobey him. I once gathered enough courage to ask him why I couldn’t go barefoot and he answered, “Because I said so.”
I didn’t ever know the reason behind my father’s firm belief in foot coverings and never thought to ask. It was just something about him that was written in stone and not to be questioned. Thinking back on it now, I remember hearing that he had a bad case of pneumonia when he was a very young child. He had to have surgery and the doctors removed a rib and drained fluid from his lungs. I’m sure back the 1920s, it wasn’t an easy operation for a child to endure.
Perhaps he thought he got sick from going barefoot…who knows…but something sure traumatized him for life and wearing socks and shoes gave him comfort and peace of mind. He also didn’t want anyone he loved to get sick either from being barefooted when old man winter made an appearance.
Still to this day, I love to feel the ground beneath my feet whether I am indoors or outside…as long as it is warm and sunny. But my raising is hard to shake off, so when the temperature starts to drop, I put on my socks and shoes… just like Daddy told me to do.
Two of my young grandsons spent the night with me last weekend. It felt a little cool in the house after they showered, so I told them to put on their socks with their pajamas. Both asked why and I simply replied, “Because I said so…and your Poppa says so, too!”
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
