Boaz Mayor David Dyar asked city council members to “be good neighbors” and donate a surplus fire engine to the Aroney Volunteer Fire Department during a meeting Monday night.
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said the engine is a 1995 model with 66,000 miles on it. A new engine was ordered and put into service in the past few weeks, making the 1995 model surplus.
“It has been in reserve at our Mountainboro fire house,” Beck said. “I’d rather see it be used than just sitting there.”
Beck said the AVFD has two engines currently, both models from the 1980s.
“We have a mutual aid agreement with them,” Beck said. “They have helped us at different times, and we have helped them.
“They’ve had some ups and downs in their department, but they have made some changes and have lots of new members now.”
Councilman Jeff Sims agreed with the suggested donation.
“I think we should do this,” he said. “It’s important.”
Beck said the engine could be sold to a dealer or another interested party but based on the last engine the city sold as surplus, the city received less than $3,000 for it.
Councilmen unanimously agreed to donate the engine to AVFD. Beck said the engine will be transferred to Aroney officials in the upcoming few weeks.
In other first-responder related business, the Boaz VFW pledged to donate $3,500 to the Boaz City Police Department for the purchase of an infrared-equipped drone.
Post Commander John Tuck said officers responded to a call on Lester Drive a few months ago where a suspect attempted to enter a home, but was chased away by the family’s two dogs. The suspect stabbed both dogs in an attempt to get away, and eluded police K-9 tracking dogs by wading into a nearby creek. The dogs lost the suspect’s scent.
“About a week after that incident, Chief Michael Abercrombie called and asked for our help in purchasing a drone … not something you get off the shelf at Walmart, but one that will hold up to use,” Tuck said.
“He hopes the drone will help police track suspects and they won’t have to rely on ground searches and dogs.”
Abercrombie said the cost of a drone meeting police needs would cost between $7,000 and 9,000.
“The city would be honored to give an amount equal to or more than our share to get the equipment our police department and residents deserve,” Dyar said.
“This is not the first time the VFW has helped our city. They have a history of helping communities in and around Marshall County and Boaz.”
In other business, councilmen also:
• Proclaimed April 3-9 as National Library Week and urged all residents to visit and explore their local libraries.
• Approved payment of $488,314 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
Learned there will be two public hearings on April 11 at 6 p.m. Both will center around the city’s dangerous building ordinances. A building at 16 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road and a second building at 118 Old Denson Road are considered dangerous and unsafe to the extent they are public nuisances and are subject to demolition.
• The next city council meeting will be April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center.
