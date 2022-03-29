Boaz City Council members stand with Boaz VFW members after the VFW pledged to donate $3,500 to the Boaz Police Department for the purchase of an infrared-equipped drone. Pictured are, in front, from left, Councilman David Ellis, VFW member Dave Dunn, VFW Commander John Tuck and Boaz Deputy Police Chief Michael Hempel. In back are councilmen Josh Greer, Mike Matthews and Johnny Willis, Boaz Mayor David Dyar, and Councilman Jeff Sims.