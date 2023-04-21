Travis Banks died in 2021 while in the custody of the Guntersville Police. Two years later, his family continues to seek answers as to what happened the night he placed a call to 9-1-1 seeking help during a mental health crisis only to end up being arrested and transported to the Guntersville City Jail where he became unresponsive and later died at a local hospital.
Attorneys retained by the family maintain city leaders and police are “hiding behind qualified immunity.”
According to Congress.gov, the Supreme Court has set forth a two-part analysis when determining whether an official is entitled to qualified immunity: (1) whether the facts alleged by the plaintiff amount to a constitutional violation, and (2) if so, whether the constitutional right was “clearly established” at the time of the misconduct.
“The fact the city is using qualified immunity in this case is legal fiction,” said Johnathan F. Austin, an attorney from Birmingham retained by Banks’ family.
“The city is hiding behind and covering up the actions of its police.”
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said Tuesday afternoon he could not comment on the Banks case due to an ongoing investigation and pending litigation filed by the family.
Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said the city could not comment on pending litigation, and a request for comment from Attorney General Steve Marshall was not returned by The Reporter’s press time Friday.
Initial arrest
Travis, 32, had a mental illness history and had been arrested several times in the past, but he always let his family know through a phone call. His arrest in July 2021 was different. The family did not receive a phone call and did they know he had been arrested or was in jail.
At the time of his arrest, Peterson said Banks was an inmate at the jail when he began trying to harm himself while in a cell. Officers moved him downstairs to an area allowing them to more closely monitor him. He became unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later declared dead. Peterson called for a special investigation to be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.
Jessica Banks, Travis’ wife and mother of his three children, said the police department never contacted the family. She claims they heard of Travis’ death “through the grapevine” and not from police.
“We have never gotten an apology from the police or the city,” she said. “We met with city leaders a few times, but they never apologized or anything.
“I finally got a copy of his autopsy. They list the cause of death as an accidental overdose.
“I haven’t been given a copy of his arrest report showing why he was arrested. I did get his personal effects back … but I had to jump through a lot of hoops first to get them.”
The family filed a lawsuit in January 2022 against the city of Guntersville citing inadequate medical care, deprivation of life, supervisory liability, negligent supervision/training and municipal liability.
As part of the lawsuit, the family has asked repeatedly to see security video and body camera video from police officers.
“This is no longer a simple request for information,” said attorney Richard Rice.
“We are way beyond that now.
“We filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court in January 2022 and it is still pending over a year later. We have had no opportunity for discovery.”
Rice said a confidential informant has come forward stating Travis was placed in a restraint chair, handcuffed and repeatedly endured Taser blasts.
“How that is not considered police brutality,’ Rice said.
Family begs for information
Jessica said she continues to grieve not only the loss of her husband, but also for the loss of her daughters’ father.
“My daughters will never get to go to a daddy/daughter dance,” she said. “They won’t have him to walk them down the aisle when they get married.
“How would you feel if this was your loved one? The police have an oath to protect and serve the community. No one helped Travis. I just want answers. How many loved ones have to die?”
Her daughter, 12-year-old Zaylee, cried as she spoke.
“It’s hard to deal with not having a dad,” she said.
Latavia Banks, Travis’ sister, and Aaron Banks, Travis’ brother, both said they simply wanted answers.
“This is a very, very difficult situation for our family and our community,” she said. “We deserve to know what happened to TJ. But it seems like the mayor is more concerned with protecting the police department.”
Unique Dunston, a local community activist and “god-sister” to Travis, said the city shouldn’t plan to celebrate its 175th birthday this weekend while the cloud of suspicion remains over the police department regarding Travis’ death.
“TJ didn’t get to celebrate his birthday,” she said. “This city doesn’t need a party. The city deserves nothing but shame and disgust. There is nothing good about this city.
“This city … you won’t get cake from us. You won’t get ice cream. You won’t get a celebration from us. You get shame and disgrace.”
In the background, other family members chanted, “Release the video” while holding handmade signs of “Know Justice,” “Travis Banks Matters,” “Justice for TB” and “Black Lives Matters.”
Do your part
Austin and Rice agreed the Banks family has suffered for several months without relief and without answers to basic questions.
They urged citizens and community members to remember Travis Banks and learn about him and his case.
They also urged residents to call the mayor, city council, police chief and other local elected officials, in addition to calling local legislators and the state attorney general demanding action and answers.
“Call City Hall and demand the video be turned over to the family,” Rice said. “If it exonerates the police, then they should have no problem letting us see it. Give the family closure.”
Austin said he knows the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have been involved in the case.
“The FBI was involved in reviewing the video we are asking for,” he said. “I know there was an investigation done by the SBI but no information has been turned over to the family or to the attorneys.”
Rice wants basic questions asked and answered.
“Why did they do this to this man,” he said. “We must demand the city and the police be held responsible.
“If they are going to continue to hide behind qualified immunity, we disagree and not even respectfully do we disagree. They must be held accountable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.