Skydiving is not a sport for everyone, but for Faith Garmon it is a form of meditation and good for her mental health.
Garmon began skydiving earlier this summer, making tandem jumps at Skydive Alabama in Vinemont.
“I love skydiving because the environment around it is just so uplifting,” she said. “What it does for me and my mental health is powerful.
“When I’m there, I don’t think or worry about anything else. I’m happy, laughing and just loving life when I’m able to fly my own parachute by myself.
“I’ve made friends that I talk to on a daily basis, that encourage me and help me. Honestly, it is like one big family.”
End goal
Garmon is not content with just jumping from a plane. She plans to become an instructor and videographer.
“Accelerated free fall is the program new jumpers have to go through to learn a lot of things needed to skydive,” Garmon said.
“My end goals in skydiving are to be a videographer and an AFFI, or Accelerated Free Fall Student Instructor.
“By becoming a videographer, I would be videoing each person as they are getting ready to jump, then able to catch people’s first reactions and expressions when jumping out of a perfectly good airplane and how they feel as soon as they land on the ground.
“As an AFFI, I would be able to teach new jumpers all about the sport I love. I would be teaching them the seven levels of jumps you have to pass with new skills on each one, then going up in the sky to watch and assist them with each level.”
Over the last weekend in August, Garmon received her A-License, which allows her to make jumps anywhere in the world.
“I can jump with all my friends for fun jumps and formation jumps,” she said. “I won’t be able to be an instructor until I have made over 200 jumps.”
Jumping and landing
Garmon said many people balk at the thought of jumping out of a plane - particularly one that is operating perfectly – for no reason other than for the fun of it.
“It’s a feeling that’s indescribable really,” she said. “The adrenaline rush is unmatched.
“It’s honestly the best thing I’ve ever experienced.”
The average human body falls at a terminal velocity of 120 miles per hour. A skydive from 14,000 feet lasts about 60 seconds. The parachute ride usually lasts five to six minutes, according to the Skydive Alabama website.
Her family and friends support her hobby.
“Some family and friends have actually come to watch me,” she said. “Others have done tandem jumps to experience it as well.”
She said the jumps bring her focus.
“It feels like everything else fades to nothing and you’re in the moment focused on only what you see and feel,” she said. “It’s like high-speed meditation.
“You see the world from an unfamiliar point of view. The detail and beauty you’ve never noticed with only air between you and the Earth is like the most vivid picture of movie you’ve ever seen.
“It’s freedom, bliss, focus and confidence.”
Advice
Garmon said everyone’s skydiving experience is different and very personal.
“Everyone has a reason for making their first jump – a fear to overcome, a bucket list item, or the love of adventure,” Garmon said.
“Whatever your reason may be, if there’s a part of you that wants to skydive, do it!
“The only way to know how it feels to you is to experience it yourself. I can promise you it’ll be the best experience you’ve ever had.”
