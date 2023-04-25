The Geraldine High School girls golf team captured the first DeKalb County Golf Tournament championship in school history Thursday, April 20 at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden. The Bulldogs won by two strokes over Valley Head.
Jaycee Berrong’s 92 led the team. Berrong was recognized as low medalist for the tournament. Other team members are Sara Smith, Zoey Faulkner and Hallie Burns.
“We are very proud of these girls’ accomplishments,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said.
“It was a long, draining day, but they battled on every hole to pull out a championship.
“It’s not very often that you get to be the first in school history to achieve something. We are also proud of Jaycee’s first place award, but it took the entire team to earn the victory. Jaycee was the only girl to break 100.”
