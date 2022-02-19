This is an opinion piece.
February 2012 was a big month for me. That’s the month I got to meet Stephen King.
He was one of the keynote speakers that year at the Savannah Book Festival in Savannah, Georgia, promoting his new book “11.22.63,” a time traveling historical thriller about the JFK assassination.
I remember standing in line outside the Trustees Theater with the other bibliophiles. I had long hair then and thick-rimmed black glasses. One older couple in line asked to take a photo with me because they said I looked a lot like the actor John Ritter, which I didn’t get but was happy to oblige.
Earlier that day, I had gone to a cool little used book store to try to find an old first edition of any King book to get him to sign for me in addition to his new one. I settled on “Hearts in Atlantis,” which to this day I still haven’t read.
We were supposed to write out beforehand on a card what we wanted him to inscribe along with his signature, but when the time came, they did away with that and just had him sign his name or whatever to keep the line moving.
What I was more nervous about was what I might say to the guy when my turn came at the signing table on stage. Should I ask him a question? Tell him how much I enjoyed his work?
Luckily for me it didn’t really matter. The ushers were focused on getting the line through, so I walked up and handed him the book, which he signed without hardly even looking up at me. He did draw a peace sign above his name, which was cool. I’m pretty sure I said something like “thanks,” and then walked off. And that was it. I met Stephen King, perhaps the most famous, most successful writer ever. He had inspired me, like thousands of other wannabes, to peruse the art of writing, and meeting him, though to tell it probably sounds rather trite and boring, was fun and will be something I remember forever.
But that’s not why February 2012 was monumental month for me, nor would he be the most important person I would meet that week.
That afternoon, I carefully packed my autographed books, loaded up my minivan and drove six hours to South Carolina to witness the birth of my brother’s first child, my niece, Audrey, who come tomorrow will be turning the big one-oh.
When I try to think back 10 years ago, I picture myself in high school, which was really more like 15 years ago. After that, time really starts to compress. It’s hard to fathom it has been 10 whole years since my little Audrey was born. But then I see how grown up she is now and realize how she could, at any moment and without warning, drive off to college.
On her birthday 10 years ago, year zero, I remember reading a good portion of the new King book while in the waiting room. I remember how anticipation and excitement hung in the air as we all sat there trying to act normal.
Like the main character does in the book, I wish I could step back in time to that day, not to change anything, but just to hold her again as a newborn. Moreso than meeting King, I had no idea what to do or say when I first held Audrey. I wish I could say I had some sort of epiphany of familial bonding when I first laid eyes on her, but I was in a lot of ways still a kid myself and had no way of grasping what a magnificent gift had just been bestowed on our family as well as mankind. How much more it would mean to me now, knowing what a truly special human being she is.
She’s so grown up so much and has a lot more to go, but I intend to keep holding her for as long as she and my back let me.
I hope you have the best birthday a 10-year-old can have, Audi, and may the next decade go by a little slower!
PS-Shout out to my brother’s and sister’s-in-law other three beautiful kids, who are equally as majestic and brilliant. And to my own daughter, who has rocked my world. I’m a mess just thinking about when she turns 1, let alone 10. I love you all dearly!
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
