The postseason begins next week for prep volleyball teams across the state, as area tournaments are scheduled to start Wednesday.
Area tournament winners and runners-up from The Reporter’s coverage zone will advance to the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville from Oct. 19-21.
Eight teams from each classification will qualify for the AHSAA State Championships, which are scheduled for Oct. 25-27 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.
In all seven classes, area tournaments will feature single-elimination play with a best three-out-of-five games format. All tickets are $8 each and must be purchased online at gofan.com.
Area tournament schedules for local teams are:
Class 7A, Area 8
Huntsville High School
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Semifinals: No. 1 seed Huntsville (No. 6 in 7A) vs. No. 4 seed Albertville, 4 p.m.
Semifinals: No. 2 seed Sparkman (No. 7 in 7A) vs. No. 3 seed Grissom, 4 p.m.
Finals: Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 13
Douglas High School
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Semifinals: No. 1 seed Douglas vs. No. 4 seed Crossville, 4 p.m.
Semifinals: No. 2 seed Sardis vs. No. 3 seed Boaz, 5 p.m.
Finals: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14
Arab High School
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Semifinals: No. 2 seed Guntersville (No. 7 in 5A) vs. No. 3 seed Fairview, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals: No. 1 seed Arab (No. 5 in 5A) vs. No. 4 seed Scottsboro, 5 p.m.
Finals: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 13
Susan Moore High School
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Semifinals: No. 2 seed Brindlee Mountain vs. No. 3 seed Asbury, 1:30 p.m.
Finals: No. 1 seed Susan Moore (No. 5 in 3A) vs. Brindlee Mountain/Asbury winner, 3 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 14
Plainview High School
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Semifinals: No. 2 seed Geraldine (No. 8 in 3A) vs. No. 3 seed Sylvania, 1 p.m.
Finals: No. 1 seed Plainview (No. 2 in 3A) vs. Geraldine/Sylvania winner, 3 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 13
Sand Rock High School
Thursday, Oct. 13
Semifinals: No. 1 seed Sand Rock (No. 4 in 2A) vs. No. 4 seed Gaston, 4 p.m.
Semifinals: No. 2 seed West End vs. No. 3 seed Collinsville, 5 p.m.
Finals: Semifinal winners, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 16
Fyffe High School
Thursday, Oct. 13
Semifinals: No. 1 seed Fyffe vs. No. 4 seed Pisgah, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: No. 2 seed Ider vs. No. 3 seed North Sand Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Finals: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
