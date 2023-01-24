The Geraldine Town Council met Jan. 9 for its first council meeting of the new year.
Mayor Chuck Ables reported that Geraldine has been awarded a $375,000 grant from Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office. The funds will be used to renovate the former Liberty Bank building and will be occupied by Geraldine Clinic.
Liberty Bank donated the building to the town, and Ables said Geraldine Clinic is excited to be able to have a larger facility to serve the people of Geraldine and surrounding areas.
“Congressman Aderholt has been a true friend to Geraldine and the entire Fourth Congressional District,” Ables said. “He made it possible for us to have sewer in Geraldine, which gives us the opportunity to grow and better serve the needs of the people in our area.
“The expansion of the Geraldine Clinic will be a great service to our area. Owners Michelle and Jeff Stuart are committed to serving here, and we are certainly very fortunate to have them and their entire staff here in Geraldine.”
Discussion took place about Geraldine’s Picnic in the Park on June 17, which will feature Wildwood and other entertainment. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and vendors will pay only $25 to set up.
The council approved a resolution designating January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Ables presented a copy to Sherrie Hiett, executive director of Family Services of North Alabama.
Other news from the meeting included:
• The council approved the resignation of police officer Andrew Cowart and the hiring of Jordan Lewis to fill the vacancy.
• Ables reported that State Rep. Ginny Shaver and State Sen. Andrew Jones recently presented a check to Geraldine to assist with the next paving project.
• Heard a report that surveillance systems are in place in the town park.
• Geraldine restaurant LaChona is planning a singing in the park May 6. More details will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.