The county tournaments last week were a reminder of everything that makes high school basketball a blast.
Packed gyms, games against neighboring rivals they may not get the chance to face during the regular season, incredible last-second finishes, individual performances we won’t soon forget, and the chance to exercise demons that a school may have faced since basketball and county tournaments first started.
With all of the tournaments being of the one-and-done variety, and the local bragging rights that come with winning, you saw teams put it all on the line each night, a grueling week of basketball for those fortunate enough to play for the title.
There was Sarah Rutledge scoring 29 points to will the Albertville girls into the finals of the Marshall County Tournament.
Olivia Vandergriff of Guntersville showing cool and calm in all three games to lead the Wildcats to the title and the tournament’s MVP honors. A true treat getting to watch a pair of players who absolutely will play at the next level.
When the county tournament feel really kicked in for me was on Thursday night with the boys semifinal between Douglas and Albertville. Douglas came in as the top seed, and maybe their best team at the school since 2007’s state runner-up team.
Add in an opponent that’s less than 10 minutes up the road, and features tons of crossover in students, faculty, parents and more, and it almost had the feel of a finals game.
Even with a partisan crowd that was probably 70-30 in favor of Douglas, Albertville and first-year coach Dylan Bunnell weathered the storm, downing the Eagles and eventually winning the title, holding off a Guntersville rally to open the fourth, then a buzzer-beater attempt. You couldn’t have asked for more from a title game. Two rivals and a game down to the wire.
Then there was Sardis. The Lions may have had the greatest county tournament week in the history of county tournaments for area teams.
All four teams in the finals, capturing three titles, including the first boys title since 2006, and the first girls championship in school history. An accomplishment head coach Heath Cullom and the team had put on their goals list from the moment he took the job. That’s a night and a week nobody at Sardis will ever forget.
And it’s only going to get better.
Teams will close out the regular season this coming week, getting in their final area games, or final tuneups ahead of area tournaments, which can start as soon as next Saturday.
All of the excitement and drama that we saw during the county tournaments gets amplified, because while county brackets were one-and-done, once area tournaments get underway it’s the end of the season for semifinal losers. No tomorrow.
And with at least a handful of teams in the area who could and should make runs to the regional tournament in Jacksonville, and hopefully beyond, the basketball season may be inching closer to finishing, but in a lot of ways, it’s just getting started.
The unique gyms, the busy schedules, players rising up for the moment and willing their teams to victory, postseason basketball has a feel that’s different from the other postseasons. You kind of need to be in the gym to experience it and understand it.
One more week of the regular season, which has already been a blast, and then the real fun begins.
Ron Balaskovitz is sports editor of The Reporter. Email him at ron.balaskovitz@sandmountainreporter.com.
