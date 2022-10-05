This article is an opinion column.
In just his third season leading the program, Douglas head football coach Brandon Lyles has the Eagles sitting at 4-2 on the season. While only 1-2 in Class 5A, Region 7 play, those two losses were to the top two best teams in Marshall County — Guntersville (6-1, 3-1) and Arab (6-1, 4-0).
Looking at the remainder of the Eagles’ schedule, I don’t see many more losses — if any. And, frankly, I think the Eagles are the third-best team in the county.
Talk about a statement I never thought I’d make.
Now, before any Aggies or Pirates start throwing rocks my way, this isn’t a slight toward your programs. This is all about the job Lyles has done in Douglas.
Since Lyles took the reins in 2020, the Eagles are 13-14. While that may not seem great to the naked eye, it is a complete turnaround compared to previous years.
From 2016-2019, Douglas’ football program was 3-46. That’s three wins in four years under three different head coaches — technically four, if we count Don Simmons, who resigned due to health issues just days after accepting the job in 2019 and never coached a game.
What Lyles has been able to do in such a brief time is exceptional, and I think it’s gone a bit under the radar.
He’s brought back enthusiasm and support for the program, but, more importantly, he’s getting wins, too.
Looking ahead, I predict the Eagles will finish 7-3 (3-3) with a loss coming at the hands of Scottsboro, who just stunned Guntersville for its first loss of the year. But Douglas could always prove me wrong, and that’d be just fine for this old Eagle.
Seven wins would mark the second highest win total for a single season in program history. It would also be the best finish since 1982 when the Eagles finished 9-1 under then-head coach Paul McAbee, who was inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 — but the team somehow missed the playoffs.
If Lyles were to coach Douglas to a 7-3 regular season finish, he would have a winning record through three seasons as head coach (16-15), which would also be historic.
Since the football program was established more than 50 years ago, no head coach has ever finished with a record above .500 during their tenure at Douglas.
The winningest head coaches for the Eagles are Brian Knapp (27 wins) and McAbee (25 wins), but they each finished well below .500.
Knapp, who was head coach from 2008-2015, compiled a 27-53 record. From 1981-1987, McAbee finished 25-44.
If Douglas finishes as I expect, the team will also make its second straight trip to the state playoffs under Lyles.
The only other coach to guide the Eagles to the playoffs was Rex Mitchell in 1996 and 1998. Mitchell is a member of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2018.
Of course, there are still games to be played this season, so what I’ve written today could look silly a few weeks from now. But, there’s one thing I’m certain of: the sky is the limit for Lyles and Douglas football.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
