On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama had broken a 200-year-old record with a preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% for April. That’s down from 2.9% in March and 3.6% reported for April 2021.
“I am thrilled that after 202 years of trying, Alabama has once again reached a new record low unemployment rate, and this forward momentum is only continuing,” Gov. Ivey said. “The people of Alabama want to work, plain and simple, and that combined with our efforts helped us reach the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, yet again. We have more people working today than at any other point in our state’s history. We are shattering record after record, and we’re just getting started!”
Marshall County had the second-lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.5%, right behind Shelby County with 1.4%, and ahead of Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Elmore, Cullman, and Blount Counties, all at 1.6%
“That’s just shocking,” said Matt Arnold, president and CEO of Marshall County Economic Development Council. “One point-nine percent is the lowest I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been tracking it ever since I moved here in 2000.”
The way the unemployment rate drops, Arnold said, is either by people finding a job or dropping out of the workforce by no longer looking for a job.
“I think what is happening with Marshall County is more people are finding jobs,” he said.
As of April 2022, Marshall County’s labor force totaled 44,830, which is less than half of the county’s roughly 100,000 residents. However, much of the population may be too young or too old to be in the workforce, Arnold said.
Comparing current numbers to stats from April 2019, he said Marshall County has seen its labor force grow, by more than 800 workers, and its number of employed increase.
“We’re growing in our civilian labor force numbers and in our number of employed, so I think it’s pretty healthy for us,” Arnold said.
However, he stipulated that employment is just one piece of the larger economic puzzle, which due to inflation may not be as well put together as a low unemployment rate would otherwise portend.
“All it’s really saying is, if you want to work, you can work. The problem is — and this is nationwide — wages have not kept up with inflation,” Arnold said. “You get two quarters of that and that’s the actual economist’s definition of a recession. The first quarter of this year was just that, so that’s why they’re saying we’re probably going to be in a recession by next summer, but we may already be in one.”
Also, while a low unemployment rate may be good for job seekers, Arnold said it can make it harder for some businesses to fill open positions.
“That’s why you go in restaurants and they’ve only seated half the tables because they don’t have the staff,” he said.
Statewide unemployment rate
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, 63,208 people were unemployed as of April, which is a new record low compared to 65,441 in March and 81,599 in April 2021.
The number of employed reached a new record high at 2,213,189, which is up from 2,204,911 in March and 43,594 from April 2021. The civilian labor force increased by 25,203 over-the-year to 2,276,397, the department said.
“I can’t tell you the last time I’ve seen a jobs report with this many positives,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “This is great news for Alabama’s economy and especially for our coastal region as we move into the prime tourist season. On top of the other records, we’ve also increased wages to a new record high, with average weekly wages gaining over $21 dollars over-the-year. Additionally, the leisure and hospitality sector set yet another record for weekly wages, with a yearly increase of more than $28.”
Statewide, total private weekly wages increased to a new high of $990.46 in April; an increase of $21.12 from April 2021. The leisure and hospitality sector’s weekly wages also set a new record high, increasing from $382.92 in April 2021 to $411.31 this month, representing a yearly increase of $28.39.
Industries that saw monthly gains included the leisure and hospitality sector (+3,200), the manufacturing sector (+2,000), and the government sector (+1,500). Throughout the year, wage and salary employment increased by 42,800, with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+11,100), the leisure and hospitality sector (+10,400), and the manufacturing sector (+6,300) seeing big gains along with several other industries.
