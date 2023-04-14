ALBERTVILLE – Major Deacon knows there’s some work to be done. Then again, he’s no stranger to hard work.
Deacon was announced as the new Albertville High School boys basketball coach on Thursday, taking over for Dylan Bunnell, who had led the Aggies for two seasons.
“We’re excited to get a young man who has a great deal of passion for the game and a knack for turning programs around,” said Albertville High School Principal Jordan Phillips. “He’s a guy with a lot of intelligence, intensity, and discipline. We are excited to welcome Coach Deacon to the Aggie family.”
Deacon was approved unanimously at Thursday morning’s special called board meeting.
“I talked to two other superintendents, and they both said the same thing. ‘This guy can coach.’ A third told me Coach Deacon was instrumental in turning around our basketball program to what it is today. The last I spoke to talked about what a tight ship, highly disciplined and organized program he runs,” said Albertville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English.
“When you say a guy can coach, that he’s instrumental in turning around a program, and he’s organized, runs a disciplined program and is a winner, that’s pretty good. We’re proud to have him at Albertville.”
At age 25, Deacon took his first varsity head coach position, coaching girls basketball at Baker High, the second largest school in the state of Alabama. He spent one year as Baker’s girls coach, immediately changing that team’s fortunes. The Hornets went from 3-21 before Deacon took over to 12-15 in his only season as the head coach. The team finished second in the area and made a regional appearance.
He then replaced Jeb Blackerby as the boys coach, going 40-22 in two seasons. Previously, the team had finished 15-15. His teams reached the South Regional both years and won back-to-back area championships.
Deacon left Baker to become a graduate assistant coach at Northwestern State University while earning his master’s degree in sports administration. The university competes in the Southland Conference at the NCAA Division I level.
Part of the master’s program required an internship, which led Deacon to become a varsity assistant coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster. He helped guide the team to a 21-win season and regional playoff appearance following a 1-28 season the previous year.
Deacon, 35, spent three years at Austin High School in Decatur. In his final season, the Black Bears were in the Class 7A top 10 rankings for several weeks. The team went 20-11 and earned a trip to the Northwest Regional. During his stint at Austin, he went 51-34 with one area championship and two trips to the regional tournament.
Deacon’s first season as head coach was Austin’s second in Class 7A. The Black Bears won the area championship and lost to Spain Park 60-46 in the regional semifinals. The next season was hit hard by COVID and pandemic restrictions. The Black Bears went 10-12 and lost in the area tournament semifinals to James Clemens 71-68.
Most recently, Deacon guided the Pleasant Home Eagles to a playoff appearance despite graduating four senior starters the year prior.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Deacon said. “I think Albertville has first-class administration, good kids and a community that anyone would love to be a part of. I’m just ready to get started.”
Deacon graduated from Baker in Mobile in 2007. He played basketball at the University of Mobile.
