The Boaz Pirates got off to a fast start Tuesday afternoon against Holly Pond, then held on over the late innings to pick up their first win under new coach David Stanford, 8-7.
Emmorie Burke led the charge for the Pirates, belting a home run, collecting three hits, scoring twice, and driving in four runs in the win, while Ava Rhoden and Sydney Noles each scored twice.
After Holly Pond tallied a run in the top half of the first, the Pirates wasted little time in taking back the lead, erupting for five in the bottom of the frame.
Burke doubled home a run after an error from Holly Pond tied the game, then another error on a bunt brought home two Pirates for a 4-1 lead before Addison Hardin doubled home a run to make it 5-1 after one.
In the second, Burke added to her big day with a two-run shot to left to stretch the lead to 7-1. With the lead at 7-2 in the fifth, Burke singled up the middle for her fourth RBI and what proved to be the winning run, with Holly Pond scoring five in the top of the sixth on six singles.
Maggie Patterson was the winning pitcher for the Pirates, tossing all seven innings, giving up five earned runs, and fanning four.
