The 2022 Sardis Lady Lion varsity tennis team has begun the season 11-0 through Monday night.
The Lions have been dominant, claiming regular season victories over Class 6A Scottsboro (9-0), 6A Fort Payne (9-0), 7A Albertville (6-3), 5A Boaz (9-0), 4A DAR (9-0), 5A Douglas (8-1) and 6A Cullman (7-2).
Sardis also won the championship of the Pell City Invitational Tournament with victories over Victory Christian (5-0), Sylacauga (5-0), 7A Florence (4-1) and 7A Thompson (4-3).
With the triumph over Florence, head coach Amanda Johnson reached a milestone in her career by posting her 100th win with the Lady Lions tennis teams since revitalization of the program in 2012.
