United Way of Marshall County officially kicked off its 2022-2023 fundraising campaign Tuesday with its 25th annual Day of Caring event.
To start the morning, volunteers, donors, officials, business leaders and citizens from all over the county gathered at the Boaz Recreation Center for the kick-off breakfast. With the theme “United Way starts with U,” United Way Executive Director Carrie Thomas said 400 volunteers from 34 companies participated in this year’s Day of Caring to complete 70 projects.
“The planning for today’s event began months and months ago,” Thomas said Tuesday. “It started with companies that stepped up and offered to sponsor today.”
United Way set the campaign fundraising goal for 2022-2023 at $750,000. So far, thanks to “pacesetting” sponsors who donated before the campaign officially began, United Way is already 44% toward completing its fundraising goal with $327,493 already collected.
“It’s been quite an amazing last 25 years,” said Steven Knowles, one of the campaign’s co-chairs. “We’re thankful for this community, their commitment to continue with United Way and their desire to raise money to fund programs which United Way supports.”
Guest speaker Jeannie Lyle paid tribute to the Days of Caring throughout the years, highlighting particularly memorable ones, like on Sept. 11, 2001, when the day was interrupted by the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centers in New York. She also talked about the Day of Caring in 2013, when Hurricane Katrina struck, bringing many out-of-state visitors to the county, and in 2013, when a 9-year-old kid Gabe Marsh spoke about the foster parenting system. Now nine years later, Marsh spoke again to the United Way crowd Tuesday, inspiring them to strive to help others and to persevere through hardships. He also spoke about how even though he was born without legs or his right arm, he became an award-winning swimmer and now travels to schools and organizations to share his story. Attorney General Steve Marshall, who introduced Marsh in 2013, wasn’t able to attend Tuesdays’ event but he did send a video message of encouragement.
Thomas closed out the morning’s event by dedicating the program to Kelly Adams, who died unexpectedly last week. “She was so excited about this year’s Day of Caring going to be in her beloved hometown, and like many organizations that Kelly served in this community, United Way is going to miss her bright light,” Thomas said. “We’re dedicated today’s Day of Caring in Kelly’s memory, as we know this day represents so much of what Kelly was about.”
Following the breakfast, the volunteers went out to various charities, nonprofits and other organizations around the county to help renovate, improve or serve however needed.
