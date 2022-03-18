Douglas High School Principal Brian Sauls said he is excited to welcome Cliff Mitchell as the school’s new varsity girls basketball coach.
A 1999 Douglas graduate, Mitchell spent 18 years at Albertville High School, the final two as head football coach, before returning to his alma mater as a teacher and coach in May 2021. He also serves on the football staff for head coach Brandon Lyles.
Mitchell succeeds Adam Lawrence, who coached the Lady Eagles for two seasons. Douglas finished as the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament runner-up in 2021-22 and lost to eventual state champion Guntersville in the sub-regional playoffs.
“Coach Mitchell has a great deal of experience in the coaching profession in several different sports,” Sauls said. “Cliff worked with coach Patrick Harding at Albertville for 13 years and was an integral part of the success they enjoyed in their basketball program over a long period of time.
“Coach Mitchell is not only an outstanding person, but he is the type of coach that builds relationships with his players that last long beyond their playing years. When he made a social media announcement about his new position, the support was overwhelming from both the Douglas and Albertville communities. I think that speaks to the respect he has earned as a coach and a person in both communities.
“Coach Mitchell is highly respected as a coach, and I feel confident he will continue to build upon our recent success and take our girls basketball program to new heights. Douglas High School is very excited to have Coach Mitchell leading our varsity girls basketball program.”
Mitchell made a Facebook post about his new job Monday night.
“Basketball has been a part of my life as long as I have been alive,” he said. “Dad played and coached basketball at Douglas - I was a manager (water boy) for the basketball teams as I grew up. I was able to play for Coach Jonus and Coach Stapler at the varsity level.
“I am extremely thankful for the 13 years I was with Coach Patrick Harding - he taught me so much as far as basketball and program building. Big thanks to Mr. Sauls and Dr. Wigley for having the trust in me to lead the Douglas Girls Basketball Program! Can’t wait to get started - Go Eagles!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.