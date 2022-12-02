GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Whole Backstage Community Theatre in Guntersville will present “Black Tie Christmas” with evening performances on Dec. 15, 16, 17 at 7 p.m., plus a Sunday Matinee on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Written and directed by Johnny Brewer, the talented chorale of more than 110 singers with an instrumental ensemble will bring music to life by celebrating with an array of cheerful and reflective songs of the season.
Director Johnny Brewer explained, “Several have asked, what is ‘Black Tie Christmas?’ It is an original musical production with a combination of beloved sacred and secular holiday classics with solos and choral ensemble selections, along with some brief narrations that I compiled. The term, ‘Black Tie’ represents a special event, often connected to the performing arts or a celebration. My concept is to present a collection of choral works by some of the best composers and arrangers of all time for multi-generational audiences to appreciate and enjoy. Based on the success of our previous ‘Black Tie’ productions: Black Tie America, Black Tie Broadway, and the Christmas concert of 2015, we have numerous performers returning as well as new talents joining us this year for our biggest Black Tie production to date. An onstage instrumental ensemble is an added feature to this 2022 version, with musicians on harp, percussion, guitar, trumpet, flugelhorn, clarinet, flute, and piano. Our three piano accompanists: April Duquette, Jenni Smith, and Karen Fancher share their talents and skills each week throughout our rehearsal phase as we prepare for our performances, and we all truly work together ‘harmoniously.’”
April Duquette has accompanied choirs, churches, and theatre groups since age 14. Along with her husband Kory, and their children Mitchell and Josie, they enjoy the opportunities at The Whole Backstage for families to work and perform together. A former Snead State student of Mr. Brewer, April has enjoyed working with him on musicals for about 20 years. She now serves as the choral director for Arab Junior High and Arab High School, and as the pianist at First Baptist Church of Arab.
Jenni Smith met Mr. Brewer more than 23 years ago when she was majoring in piano at Snead State, and he was the theatre director. She was involved in several of his productions, including “The Sound of Music” and “A Christmas Carol.” After continuing her piano studies at JSU, she served as pianist at several area churches for more than two decades. Currently she is the pianist at Albertville First Baptist and is excited to continue her involvement in community theatre and work on musicals with Brewer.
Karen Fancher has a 40-year history of accompanying various groups of singers. Since her first show at The Whole Backstage in 2013, she has shared her talents at the piano on several collaborative theatrical projects, many of them with Johnny Brewer, including “The Dot Moore Tribute” and other “Black Tie” productions.
“I really enjoy working with him, his productions are always a ‘must see,’ and I try to take advantage of any opportunity to be involved in his shows,” Karen said.
Tickets are currently on sale for Black Tie Christmas, and may be purchased at any time for any performance, December 15-18, with: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. For more information, view the WBS on Facebook, and to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville, AL 35976; or purchase tickets online at: www.wholebackstage.com. This special holiday fundraiser production is not part of the season ticket Patron Membership package.
