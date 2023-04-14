DOUGLAS — The pitching and hitting of senior MacKinley Portillo powered Douglas to a 2-0 win over Sardis in Thursday’s Class 5A, Area 13 softball battle.
Both teams are 2-2 in the Area 13 standings. They meet again Tuesday, April 18 at Sardis at 4:30 p.m.
Portillo hurled a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and three walks. At the plate, she batted 2-for-3, including a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Carlie Camp closed 2-for-3 with a double, and Leslie Spain tripled for the Eagles. Ella Kate Adams contributed a single and Alexis Clark an RBI. Chloe Green scored a run.
Jalyn Hannah, Vada Willmore and Jade Knight each singled for Sardis.
