The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inducted the late Mickey Moore in its class of 2022. The induction ceremony took place June 4 at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Moore’s biography as it appears on his MCSHOF plaque is:
Mickey Sanford Moore was born on August 5, 1943, on a tenant farm in the Asbury community. This farm later became the Willow Brook Golf Course. Mickey was the youngest of seven children born to Inomer John and Edith Sanford Moore. Mickey and his older brother Buddy were outstanding athletes who are both being inducted into the MCSHOF Class of 2022.
Mickey had many experiences as an elementary student that led him to a lifetime devoted to playing and coaching. He enjoyed and was an active participant in various sports at the elementary level. His talents were evident at a young age and he often played on teams older than himself, including one game with the Fort Payne DeSoto Independent team. As his interest in basketball grew, Mickey and his father went into the woods, cut a log with a cross-cut saw, had it milled and cured, and used the wood to construct a backboard that Mickey practiced on many hours every day. When Mickey was 9, the family moved to San Benito, Texas, where he first played youth league basketball and baseball. He made the All-Star baseball team that summer, but would not be able to play because the family moved back to Asbury where he began to focus more on basketball. In the 7th grade at Asbury, Mickey started playing on the school team for 2003 MCSHOF Inductee Cecil Wright, alongside 2012 MCSHOF Inductee Randy Beard and longtime friend and teammate, Jimmy Drain. In a District 8 Tournament game, Mickey scored 44 points and was selected to the All-8th District Junior High Team.
At Albertville High School, Mickey continued to develop his basketball skills, while also playing and lettering in Baseball and Track & Field. He was a three-year starter for Head Basketball Coach Shannon Sloan, a 2002 MCSHOF Charter Class inductee. During those three years, Mickey was an integral part of teams that won 2 Marshall County Championships, 2 Sand Mountain Championships, and went to the 1960 State Tournament in Tuscaloosa, placing third, ending the season with a 30-6 record. Mickey was the team’s leading scorer. Other members of that team included 2005 MCSHOF Inductee Thomas Rains, Jimmy Drain, Johnny Roden, Jerry McClendon, Rickey White, Wally Dalrymple, Sherman South, Bobby Wright, and Johnny Denham. During his career at AHS, Moore was All-Marshall County twice, All-Sand Mountain, All-8thDistrict, All-8thDistrict Senior, All-NEAC, NEAC MVP, 2nd Team All-State, and Co-Captain.
In 1961, following his outstanding career at AHS, Mickey received a scholarship to play basketball at Snead State for 2002 MCSHOF Charter Class inductee Emmett Plunkett. His teammates included Drain and Guntersville’s Bill Jones, future Head Basketball Coach at JSU and a 2002 MCSHOF Charter Class Inductee. As a sophomore, Mickey was selected to the All-Snead Classic Team. After completing his Associates Degree at Snead, Mickey, now married with a son, was considering employment options when he was contacted by both Jacksonville State and Athens State to continue playing basketball. Mickey decided to play at Athens for legendary Coach Oba Belcher. He played with 2009 MCSHOF Inductee Jackie Thrower on a team that earned a trip to the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. The team defeated Pittsburg State before falling to Norfork State, which was led by future Milwaukee Bucks player Bob Dandridge. During his career at Athens, Mickey led the team with 89.5% free throw and 56% field goal shooting percentages in both his junior and senior seasons.
After graduating from ASC in 1966, Mickey began a 40-year career in education. He taught and coached at several schools, including 3 years at Union Grove and 2 years at Asbury, before returning to AHS in 1971 where he coached junior high basketball, football, track, and cross country; JV basketball, and Varsity baseball. He worked alongside his former coach, Shannon Sloan, as the JV and Varsity basketball teams won many county and district tournaments and playoff games. Mickey was very successful with his baseball program, coaching many outstanding players including his son Chris, JSU players Lynn Beard and Gil Bruce, a 2011 MCSHOF Inductee, and 2009 MCSHOF Inductee Rusty Greer, who had an impressive professional career with the Texas Rangers. In 1988, after earning both a Master’s Degree and “AA” Certification in Administration, Mickey was selected as AHS Teacher-of-the-Year and became the AHS assistant principal for 9 years and Albertville City Schools Transportation and Attendance Supervisor for 9 more before his retirement in 2005.
However, Mickey did not slow down much after retirement. He owned and operated a cattle farm in Asbury and was a Director for the Marshall County Cattleman’s Association. He traveled, played golf, helped to build wheelchair ramps with CASA, and alongside his wife, the former Judie Hall, delivered meals to homebound senior citizens for the Albertville Senior Center. Together, Mickey and Judie have 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Sadly, Mickey passed away on December 4, 2021. He left a legacy of dedicated service and encouragement to his family and the many students, players, and others that he helped and mentored throughout his life. His life motto was “Live your life, live it well and love the ones you love.” He will be missed.
Editor’s note: The other MCSHOF class of 2022 bios will be published in upcoming editions of The Reporter.
