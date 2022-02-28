ASBURY 5, COOSA CHRISTIAN 2
Kiley Spain collected a pair of hits, including driving in the opening run of the game, leading Asbury to a 5-2 win Saturday.
In addition to Spain, Blakeley Davidson, Daisy Zurita, and Amiyah Stanley each drove in runs as well, while Kelsey Sampson scored twice. Spain, Stanley and Zurita each laced doubles in the win.
Davidson also shined in the circle for the Rams, tossing all four innings, surrendering no earned runs and fanning three while holding Coosa to just a pair of hits.
The Rams also dropped a 3-2 decision on a walk-off to Gadsden City in a five-inning game, scoring twice despite being held to just one hit in the game. Kiley Spain had the lone hit and came around to score, along with swiping a bag in the loss.
Boaz goes 1-1 on Saturday
Dadeville put up five early runs before scoring eight in the fourth inning, holding off an eight-run inning from Boaz in their last at-bat for a 13-11 win.
Dadeville scored five times in the first two innings, and held a 5-3 lead after three when they went off for eight in the top of the fourth. Those eight were needed as Boaz answered with eight in the bottom of the inning for the final margin.
Ava Rhoden was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead the Pirates, while Allie Simpson was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as well for Boaz.
Earlier in the day, Boaz rolled to a 9-2 win over Ashville, pounding out 14 hits and scoring multiple runs in three innings.
Emmorie Burke and Emma Pounds led the way at the dish in the win, with Burke going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, and driving in two while scoring twice. Pounds was 2 for 3 and drove in a pair as well. Ava Rhoden scored three times in the win, while Madison Chapman also chipped in with a pair of RBIs.
On Friday, the Pirates were blanked by Beulah, 8-0, and also fell to Weaver by a 12-4 margin. In the loss to Weaver, Burke belted another home run, finishing 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Sydney Noles and Ava Rhoden each chipped in RBIs.
Oxford 8, West End 5
Oxford tallied five times in the first, then added three more in the next two innings to hold off West End, 8-5, on Saturday.
The Patriots saw McKinley Chaviers go 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs to lead the way, while Josie Bunch had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Finch was also 2 for 2 with a double for the Patriots, driving in one and coming around to score once.
On Friday, the Patriots dropped an 11-3 decision to Leeds, giving up all 11 runs in the first inning.
Emma Finch, McKinley Chaviers, and Kaylee Tarpley each had an RBI in the loss, with Chaviers collecting a double.
They also fell to McAdory, 13-5, seeing Josie Bunch go 3 for 3 with a pair of RBI, and Liddy Falkner finish 2 for 3 with a pair or doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs.
Yarbrough shuts out New Hope
Addi Yarbrough tossed all four innings in the first game Saturday, leading Guntersville to a 7-0 blanking of New Hope.
Yarbrough fanned three and allowed just three hits in the win, then shined at the plate by going 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored, and a pair of RBIs. Kaygan Shelton had a double and two RBIs, while Hollyn Jarmon collected a pair of RBIs as well.
In a quick three-inning game Saturday, Bob Jones held off Guntersville by a 4-3 final. Addi Yarbrough and Laura Claire Kirkland each had RBIs for the Wildcats, while Hollyn Jarmon laced a double.
The Wildcats also stopped Scottsboro on Friday night, picking up a 3-2 win in four innings.
Kaygan Shelton was 2 for 3 at the dish and scored twice, while Brittany Slaten had the big blow, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. Hollyn Jarmon had what proved to be the game-winning RBI in the top of the second.
Slaten picked up the win in the circle, tossing all four innings and fanning seven.
