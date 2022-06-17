A former Marshall County School System employee once in charge of the system’s finances faces ethics charges.
According to Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson, Laura Bishop — the former chief financial officer for the system — was arrested Wednesday after she was indicted by a grand jury in May on one count of ethics violation.
Bishop, 45, of Boaz, is accused of using her position for personal gain, Johnson said. A 2021 audit of Marshall County Schools’ finances revealed nine instances of noncompliance including the misappropriation of funds over $20,000 by the former Chief School Financial Officer.
“Basically, she used school system funds for her personal benefit,” Johnson said.
Bishop was booked into the Marshall County Jail and released several hours later after posting a $10,000 bond.
Johnson said she will be arraigned in the next 30 to 60 days and the case will make its way through the felony court process.
According to the Alabama Criminal Code, intentional violations of the ethics act are Class B felonies punishable upon conviction with a sentence of between two and 20 years in prison and a fine up to $20,000 per violation.
