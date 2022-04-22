Coming into the week, the Albertville Aggies needed two of three from the Sparkman Senators to claim the last playoff spot in 7A Area 7.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, after falling in the opening game on Wednesday at Sparkman by a 10-5 final, a valiant effort in Game 2 extended the series to a third game, but Sparkman’s pitching proved too much in the deciding game.
Trailing the Senators by two games entering Thursday’s pair at Albertville, the Aggies kept the playoff push alive for one more game with a 4-2 victory in the opener behind a quick start, and a big game from Alex Johnson both at the plate and on the mound.
In the bottom of the first, the Aggies put together a single and a double to start things off, then got a sacrifice fly from Andy Howard to trim the Sparkman lead to 2-1. Two batters later, Johnson singled on a hot-shot to third to bring in the tying run at 2-2.
In the bottom of the second, the Aggies took the lead for good thanks to a pair of Sparkman errors.
Hayden Howard singled with one out, then was followed by Conner Lowery reaching on an error that resulted in Howard being thrown out at the plate. Heads-up baserunning from Lowery saw him end up on third as a result. Paul Painter then followed up with a shot to short that was misplayed bringing Lowery home for a 3-2 lead.
That run proved to be enough for Johnson, who settled in after Sparkman’s two unearned runs in the first. The senior tossed all seven innings, keeping the Senators off the board the rest of the way, holding them to four hits, and fanning six.
Johnson then put his stamp on the game at the plate in the bottom of the fifth, leading off the inning with a solo home run to left for the final 4-2 margin.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, the momentum of Game 2’s victory did not carry over into the decisive Game 3, as Sparkman score multiple runs in each of the first four innings, and combined that with a combined no-hitter to earn a 12-0 win in five innings to claim the series, and with it the final playoff spot in the area behind area champion Huntsville High.
Sparkman scored two in both the first and second innings, then blew the game open with three in the third and five in the fourth for the final margin. Sparkman pounded out 10 hits in the game, including four extra base hits, while drawing seven walks.
The Sparkman pitching duo of Ryan Everly and Ethan Clark combined on the five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine in the game.
Albertville concludes its season on Tuesday at home against Gadsden City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.