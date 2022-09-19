ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Taylor D. Beck has been named editor of The Sand Mountain Reporter, the newspaper announced Monday, Sept. 19.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Taylor back into our family at The Reporter,” said Shannon J. Allen, who is publisher of The Reporter. “He did a terrific job leading our newsroom in his first stint with us, and I’m excited about our future with Taylor in charge. He’s committed to making sure that we’re your community newspaper.”
As editor, Beck, 28, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help lead the Reporter’s newsroom.
A Marshall County native, Beck returns to The Reporter after spending the last two years at The Covington News located in Covington, Georgia, where he worked as editor and publisher. There he helped grow the former weekly newspaper into a bi-weekly publication.
Under his leadership, The Covington News staff garnered several awards from the Georgia Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest including first place in General Excellence in 2022, dubbing it the best newspaper of its size in Georgia.
“I absolutely loved Covington, and I will always cherish the time we spent there,” Beck said, “but after careful consideration, my family and I decided that returning home to Marshall County was the best move for us. So, in late July I stepped down as editor and publisher so we could do just that.”
Prior to his tenure in the Peach State, Beck worked at The Reporter from April 2017 to June 2020. He first joined the newsroom as a staff writer and worked his way up to managing editor before leaving for Covington in 2020. During that time, he won several awards from the Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. In addition, he was recipient of the APA’s Emerging Journalist Award for 2020.
Before jumping into the newspaper industry, Beck began his journalism career at WBRC Fox 6 News in Birmingham as a digital content producer.
Beck is a 2012 graduate of Douglas High School. He attended Snead State Community College briefly before transferring to the University of Alabama, where he graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is married to Kelly Whitman Beck and father of son Eli (3) and daughter Opal (2).
“I’m grateful to our publisher, Shannon, and also our proprietor Patrick Graham, for the opportunity to get back to my hometown newspaper and take on the role of editor,” Beck said. “I’m thrilled to be back, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”
Beck replaces former news editor Daniel Taylor, who recently resigned to pursue other career opportunities.
