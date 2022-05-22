Nine years ago when head coach Tracy Grindrod and Holli Mitchell took over the Snead State softball program, the Parsons had never played a postseason game, let alone made the Junior College Softball World Series.
Nearly nine seasons later, the Parsons have qualified for the ACCC Tournament in all but one year, and after a series victory over Spartanburg College last week, the Parsons are back in the JUCO Softball World Series for the first time since 2017, and just the second time in program history.
“Of course, our goal each year is to get them back to the national tournament, give them an opportunity to play for a national title,” Grindrod said. “We established that again this fall when we got this team together, and that was our goal.
“As we worked during the season, we have a very tough conference schedule, the ACCC is a very good, so it’s a dog eat dog daily battle and it really prepares you for top-level competition as we get down near the end of the season and into the postseason. We wanted to try and win the ACCC championship and came up a game short, but by getting into the championship game that gave us the opportunity to work our way through the Mid-Atlantic district and that happened to be Spartanburg College.”
After taking Game 1 of the series in convincing fashion, a 14-1 rout, the Parsons were stopped in the second game, falling 3-2, and setting up a decisive Game 3. In that deciding game, Snead State did what they had all season: Found a way to win against top competition, picking up a 7-3 win to secure their spot at this week’s national tournament in Yuma, Arizona.
“Our team stepped up and did just that,” Grindrod said. “We came out in Game 1 and really controlled the game. Game 2, those back-to-back doubleheaders, it’s always tough to play two good games back-to-back, and we played well but didn’t play as well as we could have, which forced us to a Game 3.
“They were just very determined when we came back the next day in that Game 3, the girls decided we were not going to be denied, we were going to find a way to win, and they did. It’s a culmination of all that effort that starts back in august, working hard, getting themselves ready, it doesn’t happen overnight and it’s not just on gameday. They came through and did just that.”
Leading the way for the Parsons this season has been a pair of record setters in former Douglas standout Madison Wright, and power hitter Molley Pendley. Both were named to the first-team All-Region squad, giving them a chance at All-American honors, and both have been smashing records for the Parsons. Wright has struck out 278 batters this season, a Snead State record, to go with a 23-8 record. Those 278 strikeouts are second in the nation heading into the World Series.
Pendley has done it at the plate for the Parsons, belting 21 home runs this year to set the new career home run record for the Parsons, currently sitting at 42 for her career.
In addition to that pair, Blakely Burr and Aaliyah Byrd were named second team ACCC North for their efforts this season.
Grindrod knew he had a strong offensive team returning when camp opened in the fall, but said it has been the team’s growth on defense that’s helped them reach this point in the season.
“We try to build each year, junior college is so difficult because we turnover half our team each year,” he explained. “But the previous year we hit a record 98 home runs, but our downfall that year was our defense. I’ve been at this for 28 years, you preach to your team that defense wins championships. So, we started off in the fall and said we’ll take what we built last year with good hitting, now we have a good pitching staff, and if we back them up with good defense we’ll get to the national tournament. So that’s where we focused when we came in, we started working hard on defense and that paid off, because our defense down the line was very good. Good defense to back up that quality hitting and good pitching in the circle, it all came together.”
While the bracket for the World Series wasn’t revealed until Friday, giving the Parsons just four days to prepare for their potential opponents in Yuma, Grindrod said it doesn’t matter who they face at the tournament, because their early season schedule, coupled with an ACCC schedule that featured the No. 1 team in the country, has the Parsons prepared, and ready for any type of team they may face.
“That’s what the postseason is all about, you never know who you’re going to play, but that goes to our scheduling,” Grindrod concluded. “I really set us up early in the season before conference where we played some key tournaments, and we bring in teams from Texas, Florida, and Georgia, where were seeing the top teams, we win some and lose some, take our licks there, but we learn and get better.
“And then I just reminded the girls this week, we’ve already beat the No. 1 team in the nation in Wallace State, the only team in the conference to beat them, and they were ranked No. 1. So, whoever we draw when we play out there, we’ve already beat a No. 1, and that’s how we’ll attack it. It doesn’t matter who’s in the other dugout, we just have to play our game knowing that we can beat anybody we face.
The Parsons hit the road for Yuma on Friday, with a send-off in Boaz on Friday afternoon that started at People’s Independent Bank, escorting them out of town and to the Atlanta airport.
The JUCO Softball World Series will be held from May 24 to May 28
