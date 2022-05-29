The AHSAA’s spring realignment was released this week, and with a number of other nearby schools changing classifications, it means sweeping changes for who Sand Mountain teams will face next spring.
In addition to the realignment changes, the AHSAA also announced this week that soccer, baseball, and softball will not move to regional play during the regular season, but will continue with areas for at least one more season.
The biggest change to come from realignment was the news that soccer’s 4/5A classification had split, with both 4A and 5A now their own individual classes. That move was applauded by many coaches after the combined classification had grown to over 80 teams due to continuous additions of new teams over the last decade.
“We’ve been combined 4A/5A since at least I was coaching,” Guntersville coach Zach Ross said. “They’ve had so many school with soccer now, that they finally got to the point where they split them. If you look at it, 4A and 5A had 80-something teams, where 1-3A has 35 to 40.”
That combined class resulted in 4/5A and 6A being the only classifications with 32 playoff teams, requiring teams to win five games to win the state championship, while all other classifications had 16-team brackets.
“4A/5A is such a tough road,” Ross added. “There’s so many teams, you’re probably going to see 40-something teams in 5A … it’s going to be a little easier to make the playoffs and to make it far. It’s going to be a little easier, hopefully, to get a little further and get more recognition.”
With the split, and the drop of four teams in nearby areas from 6A to 5A, came big movement for the area’s soccer teams in both boys and girls play.
Guntersville, along with Boaz and Crossville, slides into Area 7 for soccer, which will be a six-team area with Arab, Fairview, and Scottsboro. Douglas was the odd Sand Mountain team left out of the area, and instead slides to Area 6, which features Lincoln, St. Clair County, Southside Gadsden, and Springville.
Other notable changes to the spring realignment are as follows:
Golf
The Guntersville and Boaz boy’s golf teams are now split. Previously, the two were together in a Section that featured just three schools who had enough golfers to post team scores, ensuring an automatic trip to the Sub-State round. Boaz slides to Section 3, which features moer teams from the Birmingham/Gadsden areas, while Guntersville is now in Section 4, featuring more teams to the north including Arab and Scottsboro.
Tennis
Boas, Douglas and Sardis remain together in Sectional play for the postseason in both boys and girls 4/5A tennis, while Guntersville, who had played in that Sectional tournament the past two seasons, moves to a more northern Section. Again, The Wildcats will face Arab, Scottsboro, DAR, and a number of Madison County schools in their new Sectional.
Softball
Guntersville remains in a three-team area for softball, but rather than facing Brewer and Fairview, the Wildcats will now face Crossville and Scottsboro in Area 14 play. The addition of Crossville splits up what had been a tightly packed Area 13 the previous two years. Area 13 now becomes Boaz, Douglas, Sardis, and Southside Gadsden, who slides into the area after dropping from 6A to 5A.
In 3A, the move of Fyffe from 3A to 2A allows Geraldine to move into their old spot, and into Area 14 which also features Asbury, Plainview and Sylvania.
Fyffe’s new 2A area opponents are Collinsville, who also dropped back to 2A, Gaston, and Sand Rock.
West End moves into a smaller three-team area, which includes Holly Pond and Cleveland.
Baseball
Guntersville and Douglas slide over to Area 15 in 5A play, joined by new 5A opponents Arab and Scottsboro. The move of Douglas to the area splits up the old Area 13, which now drops to a three-team area, and will feature Boaz, Crossville, and Sardis.
Like softball, in 3A, the move of Fyffe from 3A to 2A allows Geraldine to move into their old spot, and into Area 14 which also features Asbury, Plainview and Sylvania.
Fyffe’s new 2A area opponents are in area 15, which include Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, and Section in a five-team area.
For the full maps and realignment changes, please see the AHSAA’s website.
