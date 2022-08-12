Sandra “Sandy” Morrow
Horton
Sandra “Sandy” Morrow, 74, of Horton, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Her funeral service was Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie McCurley officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Morrow; children, Tammy Tarvin, Patrick Tarvin, Rodney Tarvin (Kari), Rachael Vaughn (Chris) and Anthony Morrow (Tracey); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Richard Vernell Whitehead
Guntersville
Richard Vernell Whitehead, 75, of Guntersville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2022.
The family has chosen cremation and there are no services to announce. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jewell Woodward
Attalla
Jewell Woodward, 79, of Attalla, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Erlanger Hospital.
A funeral service was Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Old Harmony Cemetery at 3820 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Al. Rev. Larry Perkins and Rev. Jeff Bennett officiated.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Woodward (Kathrine) and Robbie Woodward (Linda); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Benny Evans (Donna); and a host of nieces and nephews.
George Franklin
Myers Jr.
Boaz
George Franklin Myers, Jr., 75, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at McGuffey Health Care.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his sons, Shane Myers (Sheila) and Dewayne Myers; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Brian Black
Guntersville
Brian Black, 47, of Guntersville, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
The family has chosen cremation. No formal services are planned at this time. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Al Hunnel
Grant
Al Hunnel, 82, of Grant, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Hunnel, and a whole host of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives that loved him dearly.
His family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
