BOAZ — Pirates tennis standout Alex Butler is excited to continue his education and athletic career at Gadsden State Community College next fall.
Alex, a senior at Boaz High School, signed his letter of intent to become a Cardinal in late March.
“It’s just overwhelming,” he said. “Such a great accomplishment. I mean, when I started playing tennis, I never intended to play at the college level. I just played for fun. But when I realized what my potential was, I just turned it over to God and God pretty much led me to Gadsden State.”
Despite playing tennis for a long time, Alex said it wasn’t until last season that he began to feel like he had a shot at playing in college, thanks to a tremendous coaching staff and plethora of supportive teachers pushing him every day.
“I feel like they’ve pushed me a lot harder, shown me what college life is going to be like and really prepared me mentally and physically for the challenges I’ll have to uphold,” he said.
Alex was put on Gadsden State’s radar thanks to a former player who has taught him lessons. After contacting the coaching staff earlier this year, Alex was invited to practice with the team. A few months later, he received a scholarship offer.
“Gadsden State’s head coach [Buster Stewart] was very friendly,” Alex said of his visit. “And all of the team members make you feel involved. It really just felt like a family atmosphere.”
As a junior, Alex helped lead the Boaz boys tennis team to the AHSAA 5A State Championships for the first time in several years. To qualify for State, the team finished runner-up at Sectionals. Playing as the squad’s No. 3 seed, Alex won his bracket at Sectionals.
This season, Alex has played in the No. 2 spot. The Pirates are competing at Sectionals this week, and the State Championships the following week — should they qualify.
Alex said signing with Gadsden State and achieving his athletic goals would have been impossible without God and the support of his parents, Justin and Mina Butler, and family.
“I just want to thank God and my family for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.