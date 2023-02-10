The Guntersville varsity girls toppled archrival Arab to win a second straight area tournament championship. Team members are, front row, from left, Brylee Hill, Lainie Phillips, Sophie Porch, Maddie Ward and Britt Enloe; back row, from left, assistant coach Butch Looney, Cesleigh Martin, She’londa Wellington, Mya Fennell, Kendall Teall, Tazi Harris, Olivia Vandergriff, Ivey Marsh, head coach Kenny Hill and assistant coach Lebron Craft.