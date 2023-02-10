GUNTERSVILLE — Top-ranked and defending Class 5A state champion Guntersville saw Olivia Vandergriff and Tazi Harris combine for 43 points Thursday night, propelling the Wildcats to a 59-48 triumph over archrival Arab in the 5A, Area 14 Tournament championship game at Wildcat Gym.
Guntersville (28-4) will host Area 13 runner-up Douglas in the subregional playoffs Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the Northeast Regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 17 at Jacksonville State.
Vandergriff blistered the nets for a game-high 29 points against Arab. Harris tossed in 14.
Kendall Teall scored six on a pair of 3-pointers, and Brylee Hill tossed in five. Britt Enloe contributed three and Maddie Ward two.
Bennett Elrod’s 14 points led the Knights. Lily Livingston got 11, Sydney Ferguson eight, Bryleigh Bodine six and Laney Kelley and Lexi Mann both four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.