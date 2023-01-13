Geraldine’s Kaleigh Butler signs a scholarship with Gadsden State’s volleyball program during a ceremony in Nix Gymnasium. Supporting her decision are front row, Noah Butler, her brother; and Nikia Butler, her mother; and back row, from left, Crystal Chambless, GHS assistant principal; Renee Bearden, Geraldine head coach; Casey Isbell, Geraldine assistant coach; and Jason Mayfield, GHS principal.