GERALDINE — One of the senior stars for the 2022 Geraldine varsity volleyball team will continue her career at the next level, as Kaleigh Butler signed to play for Gadsden State on Wednesday.
Butler’s performance helped the Lady Bulldogs finish third in the Class 3A North Super Regional and advance to the AHSAA State Tournament, where they lost 3-2 in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Prattville Christian.
Butler finished with 11 aces, 14 assists, 64 digs, 72 total blocks and 219 kills during the 2022 season. The Lady Bulldogs posted a 32-16 record.
For her career, Butler collected 12 aces, 25 assists, 132 total blocks, 190 digs and 510 kills.
“Kaleigh is not only a great player, but also a wonderful person,” Geraldine head coach Renee Bearden said. “She works hard in the classroom and is eager to give back to her community.
“She has been a joy to coach over the years. Kaleigh is an athlete that gives 100% all of the time. She always worked hard for her team and was selfless.
“The past two years Kaleigh has played a dynamic role in playing the position of middle hitter and outside hitter. She is dynamic and wonderful at being a flexible utility player.
“I am excited to see Kaleigh continue to grow, as I don’t think she has peaked yet with her volleyball ability. I know she will be an asset to Gadsden State.”
