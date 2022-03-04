Obituaries for March 5, 2022

Eula (Tiny) Otinger Bruce Floeter
(March 19, 1926 – March 1, 2022 )
Huntsville
Eula Bruce Floeter, age 95, of Huntsville passed away in Huntsville on March 1, 2022. She was affectionately known as “Tiny” by those who knew and loved her.
Tiny was preceded in death by her parents Samuel J. and Zelma Marie Otinger of Boaz and her beloved husband of 49 years, Henry Watson Bruce who passed in 1995.
She was married to Marvin A. Floeter of Nashville, TN from Dec 2000 until his death in 2016. She was originally from Boaz but moved to Huntsville in the early 1950’s with her husband Watson who worked at Redstone Arsenal.
In addition to raising three girls, Tiny worked in the drapery business for many years, and she was an avid quilter and dressmaker. Tiny enjoyed cooking, square dancing, all social events, volunteered at her church and loved to read. She owned and operated a Bed and Breakfast in Arab, from 1996 to 2004.
Tiny was one of 13 children of Samuel J. and Zelma Couch Otinger of Boaz and leaves behind two sisters and one brother: JoRene Kendrick, of Madison, MS., Pauline Morton, of Huntsville and Richard Otinger, of Boaz. She is also survived by her daughters: Cynthia Bruce Hollingsworth and her husband Joe, Penny Bruce Watkins and Jennifer Bruce along with five surviving grandchildren: Crista Hollingsworth Meeks, Solomon Chacon, Caryn Hollingsworth, Sara Watkins Laster, and Emily Watkins Daniel.
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Deidre Miller Valdez. She has 10 surviving great-grandchildren: Travis Valdez, Austin, Ashleigh and Andrew Meeks, Eli and Olivia Chacon, Ty and Ellery Laster, Emerson and Hollis Daniel. “Aunt Tiny” also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Tiny had been a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Albertville, St Paul Methodist Church in Huntsville and Old Brasiers Chapel in Arab.
Services are provided by Albertville Memorial Chapel Funeral home in Albertville on Saturday March 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 before the service. https://www.albertvillememorialchapel.com
Miss Tiny, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but they take comfort knowing that she is at peace in heaven.
In lieu of flowers donate in her name to: Budding Hope Ministries (www.buddinghopeministries.org).
Nathan Monroe
Ledbetter
Horton
Nathan Monroe Ledbetter, 26, of Horton, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022.
His funeral service was Friday, March 4, 2022, at Lazy G Chapel, 3591 Greenbriar Cove Rd. Union Grove, Al. 35175 with burial at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Tyler Cantrell officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family for expenses at Family Security Credit Union “Matt Cain c/o Nathan Ledbetter GoFundMe”.
Nathan is survived by his son, John Davis; parents, Joey Ledbetter, and Susie (Chris) Gilbert; sister, Marissa (Lukas) Mayo; step-sisters, Layla and Leah Gilbert; two nieces; and grandparents, Chencho and Mary Rodriguez, and Verbon Ledbetter.
Doris Strange
Guntersville
Doris Strange, 92, of Guntersville, died Feb. 28, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were March 3, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mark Adams officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Mark Strange (Connie), Michael Strange (Christine) and Phillip Strange (Marian); nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
David Isaiah Ellis
Guntersville
David Isaiah Ellis, 30, of Guntersville, died Feb. 27, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, March 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with a funeral at 2 p.m. March 8, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
F. Wayne Stephens
Duck Springs
F. Wayne Stephens, of Duck Springs, died March 2, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Chumley Stephens; his two daughters, Amy Easterling (Keith), and Laura Smith (Tony); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Larry Stephens (Judy) and Randy Stephens (Suzanne); and sister-in-law Sue Shaddix.
Funeral services were Friday, March 4, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel in Sardis City with Rev. Royce Head officiating. Burial was at Duck Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Duck Springs Cemetery Fund, in care of Donna Guest, 7765 Duck Springs Road, Attalla, AL 35954.
Barbara Jean Martin
Boaz
Barbara Jean Martin, 77, of Boaz, died Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at Albertville Memorial Chapel at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Rev. Joe Wise and Jonathon Whisenant will be officiating the service. Committal service and interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation prior to the service from 2:30 until 4 p.m.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Martin; daughter, Tonja (Greg) Garner; sons, Kip (Stacy) Martin, Chuck (Lindsay) Martin and Tex (Amanda) Martin; eight grandchildren; and her two brothers.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
