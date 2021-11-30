“Like a shot to the gut.” That’s what one Wayne’s Farm union worker said he felt upon hearing workers would get a $1.10 per hour raise if a proposed contract is ratified Wednesday by members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1995, Nashville.
Chad Wills, a worker “on and off” for 11 years at the Albertville plant, said he joined production line workers in a walkout and protest Tuesday after management presented the proposed contract at the beginning of the first shift.
“They told us we could either like it and work or go home,” Wills said. “We are committed to staying out here all shift until we get to talk to management.
“No one will go back on the line today.”
Wills and hundreds of other workers – most of whom asked not to be identified for fear of retribution or job loss – claim they were promised raises of up to $3 after they staged a similar walkout in October asking for better working conditions, fewer overtime hours and better pay.
Wayne Farms provides chicken to various restaurants — including Popeye’s, Chick-fil-A and Zaxbys. They also provide chicken for retail sales, export and use in prepared meals.
Frank Singleton, spokesman for Wayne Farms, said the root of the problem is a labor shortage felt across the country, impacting every line of work.
“The labor shortage has impacted Wayne Farms like every other business, and we’ve had to schedule some overtime and weekend shifts at our Albertville facility as a result, in order to keep our plant running and our customers happy,” Singleton said in a statement.
“This has prompted a group of impacted workers to walk off the production floor this morning. Over the past few weeks, we have been in negotiations to renew the collective bargaining agreement with employee union representatives and resolving the issues of overtime and shift pay differential has been a central component of the collective bargaining process.
“Through unanimous vote of the negotiating committee, we have tentatively agreed on a proposed shift pay differential, which we believe will accommodate their needs and still meet the requirements of our customers.
“We expect the collective bargaining agreement to be approved by a majority of employees during a scheduled vote (Dec. 1).”
Workers on Tuesday shared numerous grievances about high line speeds which are health and safety concerns for workers; first-shift pay that is at least $2 lower than second-shift pay; the lack of second-shift workers which leads to work left from the previous shift that must be completed by first-shift workers in addition to their own work; and institution of a sign-on and retention bonus to new hires.
“The management tells us they are only trying to be competitive with other chicken plants,” Wills said. “They aren’t even competitive with McDonald’s right now.”
Workers said many are longtime employees who truly enjoy working for the company and with the other workers on their shift. However, they say if they are not paid fairly, they will consider seeking work elsewhere.
One worker claimed other Wayne Farms plants in other cities pay more than the Albertville plant for the same job. They claim the unexpectedly low proposed pay increase won’t even pay for the gas needed to drive to work every day.
“The cost of chicken has gone up in the stores,” the worker said. “Everything costs more. But we aren’t being paid more like we should.”
Wills said management claimed Tuesday’s proposed raise was “the largest ever given” in plant history to production workers.
“I like working here,” Wills said. “It is a decent place to work. But they don’t seem to care about their employees.
“The biggest insult to us is the $3,000 sign-on and retention bonus they are offering new hires. What about those of us who worked all through the pandemic? What about us who have worked here for 10 years or more? Some of us have worked here for 10 years or more and are making the same as a person just hired on yesterday.”
Union members are expected to vote on the proposed contract Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the union hall in Albertville. If ratified, the contract would extend through Dec. 1, 2024.
Included in the proposed three-year contract obtained by The Reporter are a $1.10 raise on Nov. 30 for production, loaders and sanitation works with 25 cent raises in 2022 and 2023, and implementation of shift premiums of $2 per hour on second shift and $1 per hour for third shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.