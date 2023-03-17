Actual conversation between me and my husband while I am driving. “Why don’t you turn at the old car wash instead of staying on this main road,” he says. “Then you can cut through where J.C. had a store that time, and you’ll come out on the dirt road where I bought the palomino mare that had the colt I sold to Jimmy.”
Keeping my eyes on the road, I calmly ask, “What is the road number you want me to turn on, Larry?” Of course, he has no clue. I hurriedly search my mind for what mare he’s talking about and where a car wash and a store was at some point in the history of the area we are driving through. “Can’t we just stay on this main road?” I ask. He insists the shortcut is a better route than the path I am currently taking. So, to make him happy, I turn where he instructs.
We were 10 minutes from home if I hadn’t strayed from the course I was originally on. Thirty-seven minutes later, we pull into our driveway. I am exasperated but he is smiling. “See? Wasn’t that much better?” he asked. “We avoided that red light and those stop signs.” I still don’t understand his way of thinking at times.
I was born and raised in Albertville. We had street signs and road names that we actually used when driving from point A to point B. Well, at least my family did. Even though I was born in the late 60s, I just don’t remember many dirt roads and back roads between Rabbit Town and the nearest cities even though I’m sure there were several. When Daddy taught me to drive, he told me to keep my little orange Honda Civic on the highways instead of the byways when I traveled anywhere.
My dad always took the same route whenever we went anywhere when I was growing up. He had it mapped out in his head and never strayed…no matter what. He liked things to stay routine and didn’t mind that he might save a few miles or a little time by taking a different route occasionally. His objective was to get where he was going, not to do any sightseeing. I am my father’s daughter to say the least.
Larry is much different. He was raised in the Painter community, up near Crossville, and has probably driven on more dirt roads than paved ones in his lifetime. He knows all the shortcuts in DeKalb County and uses them on every journey. He has no clue what the streets are named or what numbers are on the road signs. He just knows his way around from the people and places he has encountered in his lifetime of living and working in north Alabama. His memories are his map and he needs no GPS to get him to his destination.
I’ve even heard him say many times that he used to travel all the way to Chattanooga from his farm without ever hitting the black top…just driving on dirt roads. Well, I can make it in one hour and ten minutes on the interstate, dear, but let’s spend 192 minutes on those secondary roads. No sense being in a hurry if we can skip two red lights, a stop sign and maybe see a truck for sale in someone’s yard.
Some of Larry’s shortcuts may actually be taken to save a little fuel and I must agree there are occasions that his route off the beaten path is actually quicker. Most of the time, however, I believe he knows that his shortcuts are just less dangerous. He’s not one to travel on highways and interstates very often. He grwhere you are going…as long as you eventually got there in one piece and without mishap.
There are times when traveling down highway 431 in Albertville that I completely understand and agree with his suggestion that we veer off the main course.
By avoiding the congested areas, we usually do save a little time, and more importantly we stay away from the countless accidents that occur on that busy roadway.
On a lazy Sunday afternoon with no agenda in mind, I do enjoy riding around on country back roads packed hard with dirt hundreds of years old.
I enjoy the scenery…fields of wildflowers, old rickety bridges, boarded up gas stations, abandoned cemeteries.
Things like that make for good conversation when all you have to do is enjoy a little peace and quiet which is getting much harder to come by in this hustle and bustle world we live in.
I never have to ask twice if my husband wants to take such a trip…he always knows which way for us to turn.
Shortcuts can be quicker occasionally, but they often take more time in the long run.
Whether you take them or not is all about who you are, where you’re from and how much time you have.
It’s also about saving a little fuel every once and awhile as well as staying safer and taking the less treacherous path.
Sometimes though, a shortcut is just a drive on an old dirt road to remember what used to be.
If you need directions, take my husband along with you…he will show you the way.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
