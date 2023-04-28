Students in Jodi Foster's AP biology class at Crossville High School visited the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology on Wednesday, April 12. The field trip was led by April Reis of HudsonAlpha.
Junior and senior students took part in a learning activity called Genetically Modified Snacks, one of a number of labs at HudsonAlpha that are available for middle and high school students, where they extracted fragments of DNA from a variety of common snack foods and used polymerase chain reaction (PCR) – a laboratory process for amplifying DNA and gel electrophoresis to examine results.
Reis and the rest of HudsonAlpha’s Educational Outreach team work to foster a genetics-literate society and train Alabama’s future biotechnology workforce. HudsonAlpha is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the human condition around the globe through discovery, education, and economic development in the genomic sciences.
HudsonAlpha’s mission is to develop and apply scientific advances to health, agriculture, education and commercialization.
The campus includes nearly 50 biotech companies and consists of 152 acres located within Cummings Research Park, the second-largest research park in the nation. To learn more about HudsonAlpha, visit hudsonalpha.org.
