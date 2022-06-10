People can be passionate when it comes to their pets and animals in general, and that passion was on full display Wednesday in the Marshall County Commission Chambers where members of the public got into a tense back-and-forth with commissioners over how to treat stray dogs that have been sheltered past the state mandated 7-day hold.
The topic arose when, during a work session, the Commission discussed awarding a bid to Groomers Direct & Pro Pet Photography in Albertville to board any overflow animals from the county animal shelter for $10 per day, per dog.
Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks said he currently has 14 dogs being boarded there for a total of $140 per day, or roughly $4,200 per month.
“We have to get rid of some of these dogs because we can’t be paying $3,000 a month,” District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims said.
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate agreed with Sims that the county was spending too much money on dogs and that too many were staying at the shelter too long. He said he counted 19 dogs that had been at the shelter over six months; one has been there for nearly a year and a half.
“Six months is a long time to keep one,” Shumate said. “I still like the idea of 90 days.”
Shumate said after that time period, he thinks the dog should be put down.
“We are not a no kill shelter. We have actually put dogs down,” he said.
Hooks said different shelters hold dogs for different amounts of time depending on space and breed, but the state requires strays be held a minimum of seven days before being euthanized.
“I’m not saying going out here and euthanize after seven or 10 days, but we can’t keep them for no six months or a year,” Sims said.
Hooks said the county put down five dogs last year due to severe injury or illness. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson compared that number to that of a “neighboring county” that euthanized 1,341, he said.
“So your position now is that this is no longer a no kill shelter?” asked a member of the public.
The conversation nearly devolved when she said “hush,” as Sims tried to answer her questions.
“Don’t tell me to hush! You can not sit out there and tell me to hush,” Sims responded.
Trying to quickly get things back on track, Hutcheson said, “Our position is we’re going to get this shelter up in good condition. We’re going to save every animal we can with the money we’ve got… But as far as being a no kill shelter, we’re not a no kill shelter.”
Hooks clarified the county shelter is considered “no kill” by definition since it has stayed within the guidelines of having at least a 90% live release rate of the dogs it takes in.
“Since 2014, we have always been over 90% live release,” he said.
Shumate said he still believed dogs should not be kept longer than six months, even if it means falling below that 90%.
“We just can’t keep spending money after money after money over a dog that nobody wants,” he said.
The commission approved the boarding bid during the regular meeting, 3-1, with Shumate dissenting. In other business, the commission:
• Approved claims from May 24, 2022 – June 6, totaling $683137.35.
• Martin & Cobey Construction gave an update on renovations to the county jail. Project leader Kelley Howard said they had found a few leaks in the roof again due to the recent heavy rains and that, overall, the project is 42% complete.
• Approved archaeological study for a storm shelter in Alder Springs. District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker said since the shelter is being built through FEMA, it requires a study, which will cost $7,766.52.
• Approved bid award for a 2022 Ford Transit 15-passenger van CDBG- CV Grant for Marshall County Homeless Ministries.
• Approved rebidding for mini vans CDBG- CV Grant for Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare. County engineer Bob Pirando said he received zero bids after soliciting them for the fourth time.
• Adopted Juneteenth as a county holiday to be observed June 20.
• Approved revising the commission’s purchasing procedures by increasing the dollar amount to $10,000, requiring two quotes.
• Increased the commissioners’ credit card limit from $5,000 to $10,000.
• Approved State Health Insurance Program contract; $5,000, no match, for the Council on Aging.
• Approved a contract with Alabama Department of Environmental Management for Scrap Tire Right of Way program.
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets from the EMA.
• Discussed with a member of the public how to fix Shin Point Road. Watson said he is looking into two potential options to help the Shin Point residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.