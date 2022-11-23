ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — What’s better than watching your children see their favorite characters on the big screen? Watching their eyes come alive when their favorite characters enter the room to share breakfast!
Shepherd’s Cove Hospice is proud to announce the debut of a new fundraising event: The Dream Big Character Breakfast!
To be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at Santa Fe Cattle Co. – Albertville, the breakfast will feature characters from some of the highest-rated franchises including: Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, Princess Belle and Captain America!
The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 3, but was rescheduled due to a flu outbreak.
“While it is never anyone’s first choice to reschedule an event, the health of our participants, staff, and volunteers is our top priority,” said Emily Sims, Shepherd’s Cove Foundation Director.
Ticket packages begin at $35 and all tickets include a pancake breakfast and drinks. Commemorative photos with a character of their choice and themed goodie bags are available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the works and missions of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice’s Charity Care Program, which helps fund hospice services for those that may not be able to afford care or are uninsured.
Register online at dreambigsch.com or call 256-891-7724 for more information.
