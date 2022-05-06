An Albertville City Jail inmate took advantage of the hectic nature of municipal court day to escape for a short period of time Tuesday.
According to Assistant Albertville Police Chief John Amos, Stephen McDuffie, 37, of Gadsden, was incarcerated in the city jail on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of marijuana when he was escorted to court and back to the jail at about 2:30 p.m.
“While he was being escorted back to his cell, he just bolted,” Amos said. “He saw an opportunity and took it. He literally ran out of his shoes.”
McDuffie was tracked down about two blocks from the jail in a resident’s yard on Harbor Street where he was taken into custody without incident.
However, he now faces first-degree escape charges, which are felony charges, Amos said.
Schools in the area, including Albertville High and Middle schools were notified of McDuffie’s escape and were put on lockdown for mere moments before he was retaken into custody.
McDuffie has been transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $30,000 bail.
