ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Dump trucks, excavators and other heavy machinery have been seen hard at work in recent weeks, clearing a 26-acre property on U.S. Hwy. 431, directly across from Industrial Boulevard.
The land is owned by Jeff Beck, a local contractor who has built other area developments, such as Beck Plaza, located about one mile down the road.
Seeing such work has sparked interest among community members, and, amid such a time of unprecedented economic development in Albertville, it has prompted the question: what will it be?
“The honest truth is, there’s nothing,” Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price recently told The Reporter. “People are like, ‘Well, you just have to say that.’ No, I’m telling you right now, there is nothing.
“I grew up in Boaz, and so I’ve got people all the time asking me, ‘Are y’all taking our Walmart?’” Price said. “I’m like, ‘Look, at this point, that is absolutely not happening.’”
Price said Beck intends to develop the land, just as he wants to develop neighboring properties on Industrial Boulevard, but Beck doesn’t have an exact plan in mind. But as a way to better market the land, Beck decided to go ahead and use his resources to clear the land, Price said.
“He wants to develop it, and we’re, of course, working with him trying to help any way we can. But currently, it is not Walmart, it is not Sam’s, it is not Home Depot — it’s none of those things.”
Price said Beck was open to different types of development.
“He wants to do a retail component,” Price said. “He’s even talked about some mixed-use with housing, and that’d be great because we need it.”
As for the parcels on Industrial Boulevard, Price said Beck has worked for years to prepare and market the land to develop a travel center, or truck stop.
Development of Becks’ properties would be just another addition to an ever-growing list of projects for the city of Albertville.
During his State of the City address Thursday morning, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said there were 15 businesses in the retail, food and other industries that had located to the city within the last year.
“I don’t want to come across as bragging at all,” Honea said. “I feel like everybody has worked really hard at bringing those folks into the community, and we’re thankful for every one of them.”
The highly-anticipated Lucas Cinemas theater, which broke ground in June 2021, is finally nearing completion.
“They are pushing to be open Nov. 10, which is the day before when ‘Black Panther 2’ comes out,” Price said. “They’ve run into electrical issues, and they got about a month behind because of that.”
Price said the 10-screen theater, located on U.S. 431 just past Horsley Road, would be home to a projector system unlike any other in the state of Alabama, and seats would be reclining and heated. But despite the luxury, theater operators intend to price tickets and concessions to keep residents from traveling to Gadsden or Huntsville theaters, he said.
“It’s literally as state of the art as you can have,” he said. “[The theater development] actually may help us, we hope, to locate more things to that end of town, too.”
Just a couple of miles down, across from Howard Bentley Buick and GMC, will be Rural King.
Rural King, who announced plans to locate a store in Albertville in March 2021, is a farming and home supply company based out of Mattoon, Illinois. While the building is completed, Price said the store would not open most likely until February thanks to supply chain issues. Apparently, the company has reached a major delay in receiving shelving.
“They probably could open sooner,” he said, “but they’re just scheduling it, knowing they will be open in February.”
A new hotel will also open soon in Albertville.
After breaking ground in April 2021, Price said the Hampton Inn, located near the intersection of Alabama Hwy. 75 and U.S. 431 at the site of the city’s longtime restaurant staple Asia Garden, was expected to open by the end of the year.
Hampton Inn is the second new hotel for Albertville in recent years after Fairfield Inn & Suites opened earlier this year.
Another development — maybe not as prominent, but with great name recognition — is Whataburger. Price said the fast-food chain restaurant was expected to finish construction and be open for business also by the end of the year. He said it was originally planned to be an 18-week project but was stretched to 20 weeks for various reasons.
“Of course, all of these are projected openings and could change, but I don’t think it will,” Price said. “Most of those are pretty dialed in.”
Projects recently completed and now open to the public include Buffalo Wild Wings, Beef O’Brady’s and the new Papa Dubi’s location. And before that, it was Food City, Ulta and Five Below.
But Price said the city wasn’t finished just yet.
“We’ve got some things that could get released pretty soon,” Price said. “You know, the Whataburger is on the former Royal Inn property. The city also bought the King’s Inn property, and there’s a developer actively working on that. We hope before the end of the year, they’ll close on that and be able to announce something there.
“The Shoney’s building has been owned for a long time by someone,” he continued, “but COVID slowed it down. We’re being told [an announcement] should come soon there… A developer was also working on the Catfish Cabin property that will probably be a first of the year announcement.
“There’s a couple of other developers that are negotiating on land now and some that are about to,” Price added. “So, there are probably five or six really strong things that could probably happen — at least be announced — within the next six months.”
While development along U.S. 431 is booming, Price said work is also being done to “fill in the gaps” downtown.
Honea said the owners of downtown bar Busted Oak Bourbon Society were working to open a restaurant next door: Bootleggers Pizza & Pints. The city also recently welcomed Guntersville-based Main Channel Brewing Company and taco restaurant Gordo’s Way.
“Albertville hasn’t always been proud of downtown,” Honea said. “For those that [may not know], we have struggled for years trying to make the downtown area special. Seeing the amount of investment … from people that are here, some not from here, some that have come into this area and invested lots and lots of money — I couldn’t be prouder of the direction I see downtown going for our citizens and our community to be able to enjoy.”
Honea said all of the new developments had, or were expected to, contribute to the city’s sales tax revenue increasing significantly in the future.
“I feel like the future for Albertville in that direction is very bright,” Honea said.
Finance Director Jake Minnix shared Thursday morning that from 2000-2012, the city averaged about 2% growth in sales tax. From 2012-2020, the city averaged about 6% in sales tax growth. And in the last two years, “we’re on 15% growth in sales tax.”
The 1-cent tax that was passed for SMPA and road projects is up to over $6 million, Minnix said.
He said the city’s bond rating had also improved from a triple B rating in 2012 to an A+ rating now.
But how much more commercial development can the city handle?
“I don’t really know the answer to that,” Price said. “But it’s something we talk about. I know part of it is market driven. We were really lucky that nothing we were working on during COVID fell out. It slowed it down, but it didn’t fall out … We also don’t want to strain the workforce. We also need more housing options.
“There’s not really a lot of big shopping center development, because there’s not really a lot of big boxes doing anything right now,” he added. “The ones doing anything we have — most of them … It’s to a point now where we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we cobble enough together to fill a big space?’ Right now, it’s challenging.
“I think that there is room in our city, given its length,” Price continued. “It’s 10 miles from Walmart [in Guntersville] to Walmart [in Boaz]. We’re almost to the point now where you might start seeing duplicates of things. Like — a complete hypothetical — is there room between our McDonalds and Boaz location? Our [Albertville location] is slammed, [the Boaz location] is slammed. Is there room somewhere to put one in the middle? I think you could make that argument.”
As time goes on, Price said he’ll continue to pursue businesses, restaurants and industries that Albertville needs and wants.
“A couple of places we always hear and see are Chick-Fil-A and Olive Garden,” he said. “People don’t think we know, but we know, and we ask.”
Unfortunately, the answer isn’t one they — or the community — want to hear.
“Our close proximity to Guntersville hurts us for Chick-Fil-A, but they need to be here. It wouldn’t hurt them.
“But as for Olive Garden, the good news is they’re building one in Gadsden,” Price said. “They’ve always told us, ‘We will go to Gadsden before we go to Albertville.”
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Price said he believed the city’s economic growth wouldn’t slow anytime soon.
