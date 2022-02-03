The high school soccer season is slated to start Thursday, the first official day teams can play games, but ahead of the season kick-off, the Sand Mountain area was well-represented in the preseason coaches’ polls.
A total of five local teams, headlined by a pair of Final Four teams last season, were honored in the polls, which are voted on by soccer coaches from across the state.
Leading the way on the boys’ side is a trio of teams all from the same area, who will once again battle it out for two postseason spots.
The Crossville boys, fresh off the best season in school history, one that saw them set a school record for wins and goals, as well as the deepest postseason run in school history, a state semifinal appearance in Huntsville, checked in at No. 4 in the Class 4-5A polls.
The Lions will enter the season with many returners off last season’s semifinal team, but will have a new head coach after Sam Tidmore stepped down shortly after the season’s conclusion. Former Crossville player and 2012 graduate Isaac Dismuke was named the team’s new head coach during the offseason. The Lions were slated to open the season this weekend in Fort Payne, but those games were called off due to COVID concerns with the Fort Payne program.
Joining Crossville in the 4-5A ranks is Boaz, who earned the No. 7 spot in that poll after also putting together one of the strongest seasons in school history. A season ago the Pirates went 14-6-2, and hosted a playoff game for the first time in program history, winning that first game and reaching the Sweet 16. The Pirates are slated to open the season this weekend in Birmingham.
The Guntersville boys, who narrowly missed the playoffs last year behind Boaz and Crossville, also garnered preseason recognition with an honorable mention spot in the 4-5A poll. The Wildcats were 14-7-3 a season ago, and return their entire back four to the lineup, which could give them one of the top defenses in the area. The Wildcats open their season Thursday night against Scottsboro.
Albertville was the final boys team to be honored in the rankings, grabbing an honorable mention spot in the 7A polls. The Aggies will look to make the postseason after finishing third in a competitive 7A Area 7 a year ago, and return more than half the roster off last season’s squad. The Aggies open their season in a tournament on Friday, where they’re slated to take on No. 1 ranked Spain Park in the first game.
On the girl’s side, just one team was honored in the rankings, but it’s a team that could be primed again for a deep postseason run.
The Guntersville Wildcats received a No. 3 ranking in the 4-5A girl’s poll, after going 13-4 a season ago and reaching the state semifinals.
The Wildcats return a loaded roster that graduated just three seniors off last season’s team, and now has the experience of a state tournament run under their belts.
The Wildcats will also open their season on Thursday with a home match against Scottsboro.
BOYS
Class 7A
1. Spain Park; 2. Hoover; 3. Grissom; 4. Huntsville; 5. Vestavia Hills; 6. Oak Mountain; 7. Thompson; 8. Davidson; 9. Daphne; 10. Enterprise; 11. Fairhope; 12. Auburn; 13. James Clemens; 14. Bob Jones; 15. Florence; Also receiving votes: Sparkman, Foley, Smiths Station, Albertville.
Class 6A
1. Homewood; 2. Mountain Brook; 3. McGill-Toolen; 4. Fort Payne; 5. Pelham; 6. St. Paul’s; 7. Randolph; 8. Briarwood; 9. Chelsea; 10. Helena; 11. Opelika; 12. Southside-Gadsden; 13. Pinson Valley; 14. Hartselle; 15. Robertsdale. Also receiving votes: Spanish Fort, Benjamin Russell; Buckhorn; Hazel Green.
Class 4A-5A
1. Indian Springs; 2. Russellville; 3. Montgomery Academy; 4. Crossville; 5. John Carroll; 6. St. John Paul II; 7. Boaz; 8. Madison Academy; 9. American Christian; 10. Faith Academy; 11. Oneonta; 12. LAMP; 13, St. Michael; 14. Carver-Birmingham; 15. Westbrook Christian. Also receiving votes: Guntersville, Pike Road, Haleyville, Altamont.
Class 1A-3A
1. Bayside Academy; 2. St. Luke’s; 3.Mars Hill; 4. Collinsville; 5. Tanner; 6. Westminster-Oak Mountain; 7. Trinity; 8. Susan Moore; 9. Danville; 10. Donoho; 11. Montgomery Catholic; 12. Elkmont; 13. Tharptown; 14. Houston Academy; 15. Cottage Hill. Also receiving votes: Prattville Christian, St. Bernard.
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Oak Mountain; 2. Vestavia Hills; 3. Huntsville; 4. Bob Jones; 5. James Clemens; 6. Spain Park; 7. Hewitt-Trussville; 8.Thompson; 9. Auburn; 10. Sparkman; 11. Enterprise; 12. Fairhope; 13. Smiths Station; 14. Hoover; 15. Dothan. Also receiving votes: Foley.
Class 6A
1. Homewood; 2. St. Paul’s; 3. Chelsea; 4. McGill-Toolen; 5. Southside-Gadsden; 6. Pelham; 7.Cullman; 8. Northridge; 9. Briarwood; 10. Spanish Fort; 11. Mountain Brook; 12. Gardendale; 13. Opelika; 14. Baldwin County; 15. Decatur. Also receiving votes: Helena, Hazel Green, Pell City, Benjamin Russell.
Class 4A-5A
1. Montgomery Academy; 2. St. John Paul II; 3. Guntersville; 4. St. James; 5. John Carroll; 6. Indian Springs; 7. Altamont; 8. Lincoln; 9. Carroll-Ozark; 10. Westminster Christian; 11.Westbrook Christian; 12. Russellville; 13. St. Michael; 14. Pike Road; 15. Moody. Also receiving votes: Jacksonville, East Limestone, Priceville, Madison Academy, UMS-Wright, Sylacauga.
Class 1A-3A
1. Trinity; 2. Donoho; 3. Susan Moore; 4. Cottage Hill; 5. Mars Hill; 6. Glencoe; 7. Westminster-Oak Mountain; 8. Bayside Academy; 9. Danville; 10. Whitesburg Christian; 11. Tharptown; 12. Providence Christian; 13. St. Luke’s; 14. St. Bernard; 15. Prattville Christian. Also receiving votes: Houston Academy.
