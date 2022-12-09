ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — When determining where to host a party this winter, why not put it on ice?
Sand Mountain Skate, located inside the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater at 1325 SMPA Blvd. in Albertville, is the largest outdoor, real ice rink in North Alabama, measuring in at 4,000 square feet.
Open now through Jan. 14, Sand Mountain Skate offers “Penguin Parties” and private rentals in addition to public skate sessions and other events planned.
Penguin Parties are semi-private parties up to two hours long and includes 15 skaters, five skate aids, food options, soft drinks and two designated party captains to help any needs during the booking. This is a $350 package. Additional tickets may be purchased.
If planning to have a group of 30 or more, Sand Mountain Skate can also be the optimal party site. However, party planners must call at least one week in advance to book. Reduced skate admission rate of $8 per person applies to groups.
Rentals in the “Igloo Garden” are also available. Priced at $200 per night, book for up to six people. An igloo experience includes a charcutirie board, bottle of wine or beer bucket, and one skate voucher per person.
To learn more, contact SMPA at 256-891-8240, email adelgado@sportsfacilities.com, or visit sandmountainskate.com.
Hours of operation may also be found on the website.
