BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz varsity boys whipped Oneonta 62-30 in a Monday night game at Pirate Gymnasium.
The Pirates led 15-8 after a quarter. They turned the game into a rout in the second period by outscoring the Redskins 20-5, opening up a 35-13 advantage at halftime.
Boaz stretched its lead to 55-24 at the final break.
Carson Jones sank three 3-pointers and topped the Pirates’ attack with 15 points. Judd Oliver also made three treys and netted 11 points while Chadan Hamilton scored 10.
Andre Kirkland contributed eight points, Javius Hudgins seven, Jakai Hudgins six, Bo Brock three and Jaquan Kelly two.
VARSITY GIRLS
Oneonta 50, Boaz 44
Oneonta took command in the third quarter and held on to topple the Lady Pirates on Monday night.
The Lady Pirates led 17-11 and 24-21 at the first-half quarter breaks, but Oneonta outscored them 17-4 in the third period to leap in front 38-28. Baylor Phillips hit a trio of treys to power the Redskins’ surge.
Maggie Patterson paced Boaz with four 3s and 17 points. She scored 12 in the first quarter.
Amylia Langley tossed in seven, Alexus Ashley and Barbara Jackson both five, Lillac Stanton and Osalyn Minor four each and Jazzy Roberts two.
Oneonta’s Phillips scored a game-best 25 points. Ja’nya Polk, a 6-foot-6 post player, collected 18.
Arab 49, Boaz 34
Tuesday night at Arab, a terrible first half crippled the Lady Pirates’ chances of beating their Marshall County rival.
Boaz failed to score in the opening quarter, trailing 10-0 at the break. The Knights expanded their cushion to 30-4 at intermission.
Three treys by Patterson and one by Ava Tipton helped BHS trim it to 35-20 at the final rest stop.
Patterson finished with seven 3s and scored a game-high 23 points.
Roberts got four, Tipton three and Ashley and Langley two each for Boaz.
Bryleigh Bodine’s 10 points led Arab’s offense. Sydney Ferguson followed her with nine.
