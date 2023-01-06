ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville varsity boys basketball team completed a sweep of the regular-season series against Douglas by posting a 54-40 triumph Wednesday night at Albertville Gymnasium.
The contest was postponed Tuesday night due to the threat of severe weather.
Following a back-and-forth battle in the first half, the Aggies controlled the second half, outscoring the Eagles 27-14 to pull away for the win.
Jaylen Spain’s eight points staked Douglas to a 15-14 lead at the first-quarter break. Albertville’s Keandre Yancey netted seven points in the second period, helping his team pull ahead 27-26 at intermission.
Cooper Colvin scored seven in the third quarter for AHS, enabling the Aggies to stretch their advantage to 41-33.
Sam Barclift and Yancey both scored 11 on the night for Albertville. Colvin closed with nine and Isaac Henderson and Jon Wesley Seay tossed in eight each.
Conner Lowery chipped in five and Tillman Plunkett two.
Spain’s 15 points led all scorers.
Eli Teal netted seven, Logan Puckett six, Cooper Butler and Dakota Stewart five each and Hunter Matthews and Gaius Spurgeon both two for the Eagles.
Albertville 57,
Central-Florence 26
The Aggies completed play in the Bracy Invitational at Deshler of Tuscumbia with a Dec. 28 rout of Central.
Albertville saw leads of 20-4, 29-13 and 46-21 at the quarter breaks.
Plunkett’s 12 points paced the Aggies, followed by Yancey with 11.
Barclift contributed nine, Seay six and Colvin and Henderson both five. Tyler Snider tossed in three and Hunter Smith, Elijah Filus and Reed Kitchens all two.
Russellville 61,
Albertville 55
The Golden Tigers outscored the Aggies 17-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win during a Dec. 27 battle in the Bracy Invitational.
Russellville held a slim 17-16 lead after a quarter, but Albertville was in front 37-31 and 50-44 at the other rest stops.
Barclift, Lowery and Seay each scored nine points for Albertville. Snider got eight and Yancey six.
Henderson netted five, Hayden Peek four, Colvin three and Smith two.
Albertville 46,
Covenant Christian 40
The Aggies knocked off Covenant Christian of Tuscumbia, the defending Class 1A state champion, in their Bracy Invitational opener Dec. 26.
Albertville led 13-12, 22-20 and 33-31 at the breaks.
Lowery topped AHS with 11 points, followed by Barclift with 10.
Yancey and Colvin scored nine each, Peek three and Kitchens and Seay both two.
Albertville 82,
Etowah 52
The Aggies routed Etowah at Attalla on Dec. 22 in their final game before Christmas.
Seay buried three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter, pacing AHS to a 27-14 advantage. Albertville expanded its advantage to 47-24 at the half. It was 67-44 at the final break.
The Aggies hit 10 treys in the contest.
Seay’s 15 points led five double-figure scorers for head coach Dylan Bunnell’s squad. Barclift had 14, Colvin 13, Peek 12 and Yancey 10.
Filus contributed seven, Smith six and Emmanuel Hardaway, Snider and Plunkett all two.
